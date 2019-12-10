Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colts place K Vinatieri on injured reserve

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 03:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 03:09 IST
Colts place K Vinatieri on injured reserve

Indianapolis Colts veteran kicker Adam Vinatieri was placed on season-ending injured reserve, the team announced Monday. Vinatieri has been suffering with an ailing left knee all season and reportedly will have surgery.

The move ends Vinatieri's 24th season in the NFL, although possibly not his career. Vinatieri, who turns 47 on Dec. 28, said Monday that he hopes to have "another chapter left" in his career, per Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis.

Vinatieri will be a free agent after this season, which has been a struggle for him, with eight missed field goals and six missed PAT attempts. If Vinatieri doesn't return, he will retire with four Super Bowl championships, as the league's all-time leading scorer with 2,673 points and a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame undoubtedly waiting for him.

Vinatieri has made 599 of 715 field goal attempts (83.8 percent) and 874 of 898 point-after attempts (97.3 percent) throughout his career, which began with the New England Patriots (1996-2005). A three-time All-Pro, Vinatieri also is the NFL's all-time leader in field goals made and is second only to fellow kicker Morten Andersen in games played with 365.

On Sunday, Vinatieri missed his first game of the season. Last week, the Colts claimed kicker Chase McLaughlin off waivers. Also on Monday, the Colts placed wide receiver Parris Campbell on injured reserve.

Campbell had 18 receptions for 127 yards and one touchdown in seven games this season. He also rushed four times for 34 yards. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Probiotic food supplements may have different effects on boys and girls: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Putin, Zelensky meet in Paris push to end Ukraine war

Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Monday met Ukranian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time, at a Paris summit aimed at agreeing on measures to help end five years of conflict in the east of Ukraine. No comprehensive peace deal i...

UPDATE 1-Ice Bucket Challenge inspiration Pete Frates dead at 34

Pete Frates, whose battle with ALS inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge that raised millions for research, died on Monday at age 34 after a seven-year battle with the disease, Boston College said.The former BC baseball captain died at his home...

Leonard sitting out vs. Pacers with Raptors looming

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will miss Mondays road game against the Indiana Pacers due to soreness in his left knee. Leonard has experienced persistent soreness with the knee and tweaked it during Sundays victory over the Was...

BACKSTORY-As a riot rages, a smartly-dressed Chilean sips his soda

Wearing dark glasses, a suit and tie and sipping on a soda, the smartly-dressed Chilean standing on a Santiago boulevard looks surprisingly nonchalant about the tumult around him, with riot police chasing down masked protesters. Chiles prot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019