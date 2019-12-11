Left Menu
Giants sign P Gausman, acquire INF Cozart from Angels

  • Updated: 11-12-2019 05:20 IST
The San Francisco Giants signed free agent right-hander Kevin Gausman to a one-year contract and traded for veteran infielder Zack Cozart on Tuesday. The Gausman deal is for a reported $9 million, with up to $1 million in escalating bonuses if he makes up to 30 starts.

The 28-year-old pitched for Atlanta and Cincinnati last season, posting a combined record of 3-9 with a 5.72 ERA in 102 1/3 innings. He appeared in 31 games, including 17 starts. Gausman has a career record of 47-63 with a 4.30 ERA in 191 appearances (154 starts). He has 855 strikeouts in 925 2/3 innings.

The Giants acquired Cozart and infield prospect, Will Wilson, from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for a player to be named or cash considerations. Cozart, 34, signed a three-year, $38 million deal with the Angels in December 2017 before struggling through two seasons of injuries. He played in only 96 games across the past two seasons, and hit just .124 with no home runs in 38 games in 2019.

The Giants will pick up the remaining $12.67 million on his contract, according to The Athletic, while hoping he approaches his All-Star form of 2017, when he hit .297 with a career-best 24 homers for the Cincinnati Reds. Wilson, 21, was the Angels' first-round selection (15th overall) in this year's draft out of North Carolina State.

Wilson batted .275 with five homers and 18 RBIs in 46 games for Orem of the Rookie-level Pioneer League last season. The Angels, meanwhile, free up salary room to make expected runs at right-hander Gerrit Cole or third baseman Anthony Rendon, both free agents.

