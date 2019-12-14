Left Menu
Development News Edition

MLB notebook: Japanese slugger Tsutsugo signing with Rays

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 08:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 07:55 IST
MLB notebook: Japanese slugger Tsutsugo signing with Rays
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Tampa Bay Rays will add a potential middle-of-the-order bat after agreeing to a two-year, $12 million contract with Japanese slugger Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, according to multiple reports on Friday. The Rays also will owe his former Japanese team, Yokohama, a 20 percent release fee -- $2.4 million.

The 28-year-old Tsutsugo is a lefty hitter who has slugged 205 home runs in 978 games for Yokohama since 2010. He hit a career-best 44 home runs in 133 games in 2016 and followed with 28 homers a year later, 38 in 2018 and 29 last season. He has a career batting average of .284 with 615 RBIs and a .382 on-base percentage.

--The Milwaukee Brewers announced that they signed left-hander Brett Anderson to a one-year deal. ESPN reported that Anderson's deal is worth $5 million. He could make an additional $2 million in performance bonuses.

The 31-year-old Anderson set a career-high for victories last season went he went 13-9 with a 3.89 ERA in 31 starts for the Oakland Athletics. Last season marked just the third time the injury-prone Anderson made 30 or more starts in a season since reaching the majors with the Athletics in 2009. --The Boston Red Sox, who lost free-agent starting pitcher Rick Porcello to the New York Mets on Thursday, are adding left-hander Martin Perez on a one-year contract worth $6 million, multiple outlets reported.

The agreement reportedly includes a $6.25 million club option for 2021. Perez, 28, was 10-7 with a 5.12 ERA with the Minnesota Twins last season, appearing in 32 games (29 starts). He struck out 135 and walked 67 in 165 1/3 innings. He has a career mark of 53-56 with a 4.72 ERA in eight MLB seasons, the first seven of which came with the Texas Rangers, where he posted double-digit wins in 2013, 2016 and 2017.

--The Texas Rangers formally announced the signing of free-agent right-hander Jordan Lyles to a two-year deal. He agreed to a package worth $16 million, according to multiple reports from late last week. The nine-year veteran split last season between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers, going 7-1 in 11 starts with Milwaukee after a July 29 trade. Overall, he finished the season 12-8 with a 4.15 ERA across 28 starts.

Texas also signed left-hander Jeffrey Springs to a one-year deal. The Rangers designated Springs for assignment on Dec. 2 when they needed to clear a roster spot to claim right-hander Jimmy Herget off waivers from Cincinnati.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Man booked for availing travel concession on fake certificate

A 43-year-old man has been booked for allegedly availing train travel concession by submitting a fake medical certificate in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Sunday. The Railways provide concessional tickets to persons with disa...

Government should take criminal action against Rahul Gandhi: Veer Savarkar's grandson

Veer Savarkars grandson, Ranjit Savarkar, on Sunday said that the government should take criminal action against Rahul Gandhi for insulting his grandfather at a public rally in New Delhi. This is like an attempt to break the country. When w...

Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude strikes Philippines

An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale struck Mindanao, Philippines, on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.Prelim M6.8 Earthquake Mindanao, Philippines Dec-15 0611 UTC, updates, USGS Big Quakes tweeted. No casualties ha...

Morris Garages bullish on Indian automobile sector, to invest

Morris Garages MG, a British automobile brand now owned by SAIC of China, is bullish on Indian market and plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore more in the country, a company official said. MG Motor India, has already spent Rs 2,000 crore in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019