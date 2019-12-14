MLB notebook: Japanese slugger Tsutsugo signing with Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays will add a potential middle-of-the-order bat after agreeing to a two-year, $12 million contract with Japanese slugger Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, according to multiple reports on Friday. The Rays also will owe his former Japanese team, Yokohama, a 20 percent release fee -- $2.4 million.

The 28-year-old Tsutsugo is a lefty hitter who has slugged 205 home runs in 978 games for Yokohama since 2010. He hit a career-best 44 home runs in 133 games in 2016 and followed with 28 homers a year later, 38 in 2018 and 29 last season. He has a career batting average of .284 with 615 RBIs and a .382 on-base percentage.

--The Milwaukee Brewers announced that they signed left-hander Brett Anderson to a one-year deal. ESPN reported that Anderson's deal is worth $5 million. He could make an additional $2 million in performance bonuses.

The 31-year-old Anderson set a career-high for victories last season went he went 13-9 with a 3.89 ERA in 31 starts for the Oakland Athletics. Last season marked just the third time the injury-prone Anderson made 30 or more starts in a season since reaching the majors with the Athletics in 2009. --The Boston Red Sox, who lost free-agent starting pitcher Rick Porcello to the New York Mets on Thursday, are adding left-hander Martin Perez on a one-year contract worth $6 million, multiple outlets reported.

The agreement reportedly includes a $6.25 million club option for 2021. Perez, 28, was 10-7 with a 5.12 ERA with the Minnesota Twins last season, appearing in 32 games (29 starts). He struck out 135 and walked 67 in 165 1/3 innings. He has a career mark of 53-56 with a 4.72 ERA in eight MLB seasons, the first seven of which came with the Texas Rangers, where he posted double-digit wins in 2013, 2016 and 2017.

--The Texas Rangers formally announced the signing of free-agent right-hander Jordan Lyles to a two-year deal. He agreed to a package worth $16 million, according to multiple reports from late last week. The nine-year veteran split last season between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers, going 7-1 in 11 starts with Milwaukee after a July 29 trade. Overall, he finished the season 12-8 with a 4.15 ERA across 28 starts.

Texas also signed left-hander Jeffrey Springs to a one-year deal. The Rangers designated Springs for assignment on Dec. 2 when they needed to clear a roster spot to claim right-hander Jimmy Herget off waivers from Cincinnati.

