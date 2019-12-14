Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia stretch lead to 325 runs in first NZ test

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 16:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 16:22 IST
UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia stretch lead to 325 runs in first NZ test

A watchful Australia attempted to bat New Zealand out of the first test during a sedate middle session on day three, as the hosts stretched their lead to 325 runs on Saturday. Australia reached the dinner break at 75 for one in their second innings with Joe Burns 32 not out and Marnus Labuschagne unbeaten on 18.

Labuschagne, who has scored three straight tons, was dropped on four by a diving Colin de Grandhomme at mid-wicket. David Warner, who passed 7,000 test runs, was Australia’s sole loss after he miscued a pull shot off Tim Southee on 19. His sluggish 63-ball innings was in contrast to his majestic unbeaten 335 in the last test against Pakistan in Adelaide.

Australia’s tactical approach to bat carefully and build an impregnable lead was exemplified by Burns, who did not score until the 25th delivery he faced. The hosts gained a sizeable 250-run first innings lead after bowling New Zealand out cheaply on the stroke of tea.

New Zealand, in reply to Australia’s first innings 416, struggled against sustained bowling in the day-night match and were dismissed for 166 with Ross Taylor top-scoring on 80. Mitchell Starc claimed his second five-wicket haul in as many tests after missing most of the recent Ashes series.

He led a disciplined attack which was short-handed after Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the Perth test having suffered a hamstring injury on day two. Both teams are without a paceman after debutant New Zealand quick Lockie Ferguson, himself a replacement for injured spearhead Trent Boult, damaged his calf on day one.

Resuming on day three at 109-5, New Zealand’s hopes of reducing the deficit crumbled when veterans Taylor and BJ Watling failed to take advantage of favourable batting conditions. Watling chopped onto his stumps and was bowled by Pat Cummins for eight, while Taylor edged to slip off spinner Nathan Lyon.

Oppressive weather conditions continued for the third straight day as the temperature peaked at 41 degrees Celsius. New Zealand have only won one test in Australia since their sole series triumph across the Tasman Sea in 1985-86. (Editing by Peter Rutherford and Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

NHL roundup: Caps rout Lightning after Kucherov hurt

Lars Eller and Garnet Hathaway scored 45 seconds apart to break a third-period tie in the Washington Capitals win over the host Tampa Bay Lightning, who lost Nikita Kucherov -- the NHLs MVP and points leader last season - to injury in the m...

Eddie Murphy says 'Dolemite Is My Name' is not his comeback film

Eddie Murphy does not like his Netflix project Dolemite Is My Name to be called his comeback movie as the actor says he has making films continuously for many years now. The biographical comedy, directed by Craig Brewer, features the comedi...

India must enact stringent law to combat rapidly changing climate: Experts

With the chorus against climate change getting louder than ever, countries around the world, including India, have expressed their commitment towards reducing carbon emissions but environmental experts feel that targets will not be achieved...

Man booked for availing travel concession on fake certificate

A 43-year-old man has been booked for allegedly availing train travel concession by submitting a fake medical certificate in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Sunday. The Railways provide concessional tickets to persons with disa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019