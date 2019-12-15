Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pistons ride Rose, bench past Rockets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 10:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 10:11 IST
Pistons ride Rose, bench past Rockets
Image Credit: Flickr

Derrick Rose produced a double-double in a sparkling effort off the bench as the short-handed Detroit Pistons raced past the host Houston Rockets 115-107 on Saturday. Rose finished with 20 points and 12 assists and steered the Pistons to victory down the stretch with a series of mid-range jumpers and deft passes to open teammates. Detroit, playing without Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson, lost Blake Griffin (sore knee) at the intermission. They weren't missed, as four reserves scored in double figures to underscore the collective effort.

Luke Kennard paced the Pistons with 22 points, while Bruce Brown added 16 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals. Rose, Markieff Morris (15 points) and Christian Wood (11 points, 12 rebounds) were instrumental in helping Detroit take the lead for good in the second period. Detroit dominated the Rockets not only in bench points (56-31) but also in fast-break points (26-6).

James Harden led the Rockets with 39 points and seven assists but had only one assist after the first quarter. Houston received 17 points off the bench from Chris Clemons and 12 points and 19 rebounds from Clint Capela. The Rockets were without Russell Westbrook, who sat in the second game of a back-to-back. Ben McLemore started in his stead and scored 13 points. For every stretch where the Rockets appeared poised to seize control, the Pistons fashioned a run, starting in the second quarter after Houston erased an 18-10 deficit with a 19-7 spurt keyed by two Clemons 3-pointers and additional production from Austin Rivers (14 points) and McLemore.

But after Kennard torched the Rockets with 12 first-quarter points, Langston Galloway grabbed the baton and took over in the second with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting. Suddenly it was the Rockets climbing uphill, and after Houston cut the deficit to 55-52 on a Danuel House Jr. tip-in, the Pistons closed the period with a 7-0 push capped by a Tony Snell buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Rose delivered the assist after darting through the Houston defense, a sign of things to come.

The Pistons led by double digits until a Harden step-back 3-pointer got the Rockets within 80-73 with 2:51 left in the third. But Detroit scored the next six points and led by 13 headings to the fourth. Houston never got closer than five points down the stretch, with that coming on a Clemons three with 41 seconds remaining.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan appoints Foreign Office spokesperson as its envoy to Germany

In a major diplomatic reshuffle, Pakistan has appointed 20 ambassadors and consul generals in its various missions abroad that also included Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal who was named as the countrys new envoy to Germany. Acc...

Ducks knock off Rangers in shootout

Jakob Silfverberg scored a goal in regulation and added the deciding score in a shootout as the Anaheim Ducks rallied late for a 4-3 victory on Saturday over the visiting New York Rangers. Ondrej Kase also scored in the shootout for Anaheim...

Curfew relaxed in Guwahati, parts of Dibrugarh district

The curfew imposed in Guwahati and parts of Dibrugarh district following protests against the amended Citizenship Act was relaxed on Sunday, police said. Curfew was relaxed from 9 am to 6 pm in Guwahati. It was also relaxed from 7 am to 4 p...

Sharks edge Canucks to end skid, get interim coach a win

Logan Couture and Evander Kane each netted one goal and one assist and goaltender Aaron Dell sparkled in net as the San Jose Sharks won for the first time in seven games with a home-ice 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. It...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019