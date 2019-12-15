Golf-United States seal Presidents Cup win at Royal Melbourne

The United States won the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne on Sunday, sealing the biennial event against the International team with a match to spare.

Matt Kuchar rolled in the winning putt on the 17th hole in his match against Louis Oosthuizen as Tiger Woods's team claimed their 11th win in the event and eighth in succession.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)