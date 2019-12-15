Big opportunity for us to learn from Mourinho: Lucas Moura

Tottenham's Lucas Moura feels that there is a 'big opportunity' for them to learn from the newly-appointed manager Jose Mourinho. "Everyone is excited to work with him. Of course, he's a big name, a big impact for everyone. Everyone knows his career, how good he is because he has won trophies at every club where he has worked," Goal.com quoted Moura as saying.

"Now it's a big opportunity for us to learn from him and we have everything we need -- a very good coach who has a lot of experience and a lot to bring. I really believe we can win a trophy now," he added. Mourinho was appointed as Tottenham's manager on November 20 after the club sacked Mauricio Pochettino.

"Each coach has a different mentality. He always talks to us, he tries to put in our mentality that we are strong, that we are a big club, that we are winners," said Moura. "He tries to put this mentality in us and then afterwards, tactically, step by step, his philosophy. But especially he wants to put this mentality - a strong mentality, winners - in us and that we can win," Moura added.

Tottenham will play against Wolves today in the Premier League. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)