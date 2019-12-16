Left Menu
Reports: D-backs agree with Bumgarner on 5-year, $85M deal

  16-12-2019
Image Credit: Twitter (@Dbacks)

The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to a five-year, $85 million deal with free-agent left-hander Madison Bumgarner, multiple outlets reported Sunday. The deal includes $15 million deferred, according to reports by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Bumgarner, 30, has spent his entire 11-year career with the San Francisco Giants, earning four All-Star selections and winning three World Series championships. He was MVP of the National League Championship Series and the World Series in 2014. He was 9-9 with a 3.90 ERA in 34 starts in 2019, strikeout out 203 batters over 207 2/3 innings.

His career totals include a 119-92 record with a 3.13 ERA and 1,794 strikeouts in 289 games (286 starts) since making his September 2009 debut. The Diamondbacks were 85-77 last season, finishing in second place in the National League West -- 21 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

