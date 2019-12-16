Left Menu
Magic send Pelicans to 12th consecutive loss

  Updated: 16-12-2019 04:52 IST
  • Created: 16-12-2019 04:39 IST
Magic send Pelicans to 12th consecutive loss
Eight Orlando players scored in double figures as the visiting Magic handed the New Orleans Pelicans their franchise-worst 12th consecutive loss, 130-119 on Sunday afternoon. Jonathan Isaac led the Magic with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Nikola Vucevic, returning from an 11-game absence due to a sprained ankle, scored 20. D.J. Augustin scored 17, while Evan Fournier had 16. Terrence Ross added 14, Mo Bamba 13 and Michael Carter-Williams and Markelle Fultz had 10 each.

Aaron Gordon was the only Orlando player to play and not reach double figures -- and he finished with nine points. The Magic, who made 17 of 34 3-pointers, ended a three-game losing streak that came against some of the elite teams in the NBA -- the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets.

Jrue Holiday scored 29 points, JJ Redick added 23, Brandon Ingram had 21 and Josh Hart had 20 for the Pelicans, who haven't won since a 124-121 victory at Phoenix on Nov. 21. Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry was ejected after being called for two technical fouls in the third quarter.

New Orleans made just 6 of 12 free-throw attempts after making 24 of 35 in a 116-109 loss at Philadelphia on Friday. The Magic led by one point at halftime and pushed the lead to 80-70 on Aaron Gordon's 3-pointer midway through the third quarter.

The Pelicans got within eight points twice, but Orlando increased its lead to 99-84 at the end of the third quarter. New Orleans scored the first five points of the fourth quarter, but Ross made three 3-pointers as the Magic opened a 120-95 lead.

The score was tied five times early before the Pelicans got hot from the outside. Redick, Hart and Lonzo Ball made consecutive 3-pointers as New Orleans took a 30-24 lead at the end of the first quarter. Augustin came off the bench to make all three of his field goal attempts, including two 3-pointers, and both of his free throws to score 10 second-quarter points as Orlando grabbed a 58-57 halftime lead.

