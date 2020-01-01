Left Menu
Coyotes end Blues' winning streak with 2 late goals

(Representative Image)

Phil Kessel's third-period goal broke a tie and helped give the Arizona Coyotes a 3-1 win over the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night in Glendale, Ariz. It was the 1,300th win in Arizona franchise history.

The Coyotes put a stop to the Blues' eight-game winning streak and ended both a three-game overall losing streak and three-game home losing streak. Conor Garland's first-period goal was his team-leading 14th of the season, and Jakob Chychrun had two assists, including the secondary assist on what was the winning goal at 7:20 of the third.

Nick Schmaltz finished off the Blues with an empty-net, power-play goal with 51.9 seconds to play. Schmaltz raised his points total to a team-leading 32. Antti Raanta had 38 saves, and the Coyotes' penalty kill thwarted four Blues power plays. St. Louis failed to score on a power play for the first time in five games.

Tyler Bozak scored the only goal for St. Louis at 14:53 of the first period. The Blues outshot the Coyotes 39-26 but lost for the sixth time in the last seven meetings between the two teams. Jake Allen stopped 23 shots for St. Louis, which lost in regulation time on the road for just the fifth time this season.

The Coyotes failed to convert on a four-minute power play after a double minor to the Blues' Ivan Barbashev late in the first period but went 2-for-4 on power plays in the game. The Blues had a five-on-three power play early in the second period but couldn't cash in. After a scoreless second period, neither team could find the net until Chychrun got the puck on a giveaway and passed to Lawson Crouse. Crouse fed a backhand pass to Kessel ahead of two defenders for Kessel's ninth goal of the season.

The Coyotes had lost five of six at home until Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

