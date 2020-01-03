Left Menu
Polamalu, Wayne highlight Hall of Fame finalists

  Updated: 03-01-2020 06:14 IST
  • Created: 03-01-2020 06:14 IST
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu and Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne were named modern-era finalists for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday in their first year of eligibility. The pair is joined by five other first-time finalists, including wideout Torry Holt (sixth year eligible), defensive tackle Bryant Young (sixth), linebacker Zach Thomas (seventh), safety Leroy Butler (14th) and linebacker Sam Mills (18th).

The 15 finalists, of whom five will be selected for enshrinement on "Selection Saturday" on Feb. 1, the day before Super Bowl LIV, also include: defensive tackle Richard Seymour (third year eligible), guard Steve Hutchinson (third), guard Alan Faneca (third), running back Edgerrin James (sixth), wideout Isaac Bruce (sixth), safety John Lynch (eighth), offensive tackle Tony Boselli (14th) and safety Steve Atwater. All 2019 finalists who were not enshrined were again named finalists. That includes two coaches, Tom Flores and Don Coryell, who were named among 38 finalists in December for a special centennial class of coaches, contributors and senior players. Of that group, two coaches, three contributors and 10 players will be inducted.

Polamalu, the 2010 Defensive Player of the Year, will bid to be the second safety in as many years (after Ed Reed in 2019) to be inducted in his first year of eligibility, after none had done so since Ken Houston in 1986. Only 10 pure safeties are enshrined in Canton, Ohio, but four of the 15 modern-era finalists are safeties, and one has been inducted in three straight years (Kenny Easley in 2017, Brian Dawkins in 2018 and Reed).

Lynch, now the general manager of the NFC's top-seeded San Francisco 49ers, hopes to finally break through after being named a finalist for the seventh straight year. Others who have been on the edge several times before include Faneca (five-time finalist), Boselli (four), Bruce (four) and James (four). Atwater and Hutchinson are each finalists for a third time, while Seymour is for a second time. Faneca and Hutchinson have been finalists in every year in which they have been eligible.

The late Mills, who retired after the 1997 season and died of cancer in 2005, was a semifinalist for the third time this year before being named a first-time finalist. The five-time Pro Bowler spent nine years with the New Orleans Saints and three with the Carolina Panthers, for whom he then went on to coach. The team's official slogan, "Keep Pounding," comes from a speech Mills gave as an assistant coach prior to the team's run to Super Bowl XXXVIII.

Butler, who retired after the 2001 season, had been a semifinalist for the past three seasons before jumping to become a finalist. He earned four first-team All-Pro nods with the Green Bay Packers in the 1990s, including three straight from 1996-98, and helped his team to two Super Bowl appearances, winning one. --Field Level Media

