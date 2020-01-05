Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia reduce New Zealand to 210-6 at tea in Sydney

Australia in-form attack continued to rip through the New Zealand batting order on the third day of the third test on Sunday, leaving the tourists 244 runs behind their hosts on 210 for six at tea.

The Blacks Caps, already 2-0 down in the three-match series and weakened by injury and illness, lost three wickets in the opening session and three more after lunch. Debutant Glenn Phillips, their last specialist batsman, earned a reprieve just before the second break when he was caught in the deep off a James Pattinson no ball.

He will resume for the final session unbeaten on 30 with spinner Todd Astle (10 not out) to face the second new ball and looking to slice as many runs off Australia's lead as possible. New Zealand resumed on 63 without loss in reply to Australia's 454 but only added five runs to that tally before opener Tom Blundell was bowled through his legs for 34 by off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

Lyon returned to trap Jeet Raval lbw for 31 with paceman Pat Cummins pitching in three balls later to remove Tom Latham for 49, the stand-in skipper lamely chipping the ball straight to Mitchell Starc at mid-on. Cummins struck again soon after lunch to trap Ross Taylor lbw for 22 and BJ Watling made nine runs off 30 balls before dragging the ball onto his own stumps as left-arm quick Starc got into the wickets.

All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme scored a quickfire 20 before optimistically deciding to take on the Australian fielders for a second run. Matthew Wade made him pay for his temerity by firing the ball to wicketkeeper Tim Paine, who whipped off the bails to secure the run-out.

Conditions were much cooler than on Saturday's second day but there was a distinct smell of smoke in the air from the bushfires that have been raging around Sydney for the last couple of months.

