UPDATE 1-Cricket-Sibley closes in on maiden half-century as England edge ahead

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 19:00 IST
  • Created: 05-01-2020 19:00 IST
Opener Dom Sibley crawled towards a maiden half-century as England moved to 109 for two at tea on the third day of the second test against South Africa on Sunday, extending their advantage in the game. The tourists have a lead of 155 with eight second-innings wickets remaining and are in a strong position to level the four matches series, but it has been slow going at Newlands on a wicket that appears to have lost some of its zip.

Sibley will resume on 44 from 130 balls alongside captain Joe Root (seven not out) after England added just 57 runs in 28 overs in the afternoon session, showing admirable patience and application. The only wicket to fall after lunch was that of Joe Denly (31), who attempted a hook off Anrich Nortje and was caught 20-yards in from the long-leg boundary by a tumbling Dwaine Pretorius.

Zak Crawley (25) was the first scalp for South Africa in the second innings as he edged Kagiso Rabada to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock after taking two blows to the body from the fiery South African fast bowler. South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj bowled from the Kelvin Grove end for the entire session, showing good control to land the ball in the rough outside the leg-stump for the right-handers, but in truth caused few alarms for the tourists.

Earlier, seamer James Anderson took five wickets and Ben Stokes an England record five catches as they made short work of wrapping up the South African innings at the start of play, bowling the hosts out for 223. Anderson (5-40) knocked over Rabada (0) with the first ball of the day as the South African got a faint edge to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

Anderson, 37, completed his 28th test five-wicket haul when number 11 Anrich Nortje (4) edged to Stokes at slip for the all-rounder to take an England record five catches as a fielder. It is also the joint most by any player and the 12th time a fielder had taken five catches in a test innings.

South Africa won the first test in Pretoria by 107 runs.

