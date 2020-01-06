Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Warner nears century as Australia build big lead in Sydney

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 07:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 07:14 IST
Cricket-Warner nears century as Australia build big lead in Sydney
Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)

David Warner led the way as Australia marched towards a series sweep over New Zealand by taking a 375-run lead over the tourists at lunch on the fourth day of the third and final test on Monday.

Opener Warner was accelerating towards his first century of the series on 89 not out to help drive the hosts to 172 for one at the end of the opening session. His opening partner Joe Burns was the one batsman to fall on an overcast morning at the Sydney Cricket Ground, adjudged lbw for 40 off a Todd Astle delivery after a DRS review.

Marnus Labuschagne, who scored his maiden double century in the first innings, will resume on 36 having been granted a reprieve when Astle spilled a simple chance to dismiss him caught and bowled for four runs. Warner, who was born a few hundred metres from the SCG, hit 154 and 335 not out in the first two tests of Australia's home season against Pakistan but had failed to get past the half-century mark in five innings in the New Zealand series.

The left-hander looked unlikely to repeat those failures on Monday after resuming on 23 with Australia 40 without loss and he was soon flipping his bat to a sparse crowd in an understated recognition of reaching the 50 from 82 deliveries. Australia, who made 454 in the first innings before dismissing New Zealand for 251, will be looking to extend the lead well past the 400 mark before declaring to put the tourists back in.

New Zealand, ravaged by illness and injury, have already lost the series after thumping defeats in Perth and Melbourne.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Water lily genome sheds light on evolution of all flowering plants: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

New chief of China's HK liaison office hopes city returns to "right path"

The new head of Chinas liaison office in Hong Kong, the most senior mainland official based in the territory, said on Monday China was the strongest backer of the Asian financial hub, which he hoped would return to the right path. Luo Huini...

Cricket-Australia declare second innings, New Zealand chase 416

Australia declared their second inning closed on 217 for two an hour after lunch on the fourth day of the third and final test on Monday, presenting New Zealand with an unlikely victory target of 416.New Zealand had five runs added to their...

Soccer-Man Utd's Maguire an injury doubt for League Cup semi - Solskjaer

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire could miss Tuesdays League Cup semi-final first leg against Manchester City after picking up an injury in the FA Cup at the weekend, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said. Maguire, who was signed by ...

UPDATE 1-U.S. condemns move by Venezuela's ruling party to seize Congress

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denounced on Sunday a move by Venezuelas ruling Socialist party to install a new head of Congress after armed troops blocked opposition legislators, including their leader Juan Guaido, from entering parli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020