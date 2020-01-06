South Africa v England 2nd Test scoreboard

Cape Town, Jan 6 (AFP) Scoreboard at the close of play on the fourth day of the second Test between South Africa and England at Newlands on Monday: England, first innings, 269

South Africa, first innings, 223 England, second innings (overnight 218-4)

Z Crawley c De Kock b Rabada 25 D Sibley not out 133

J Denly c Pretorius b Nortje 31 J Root c Du Plessis b Pretorius 61

D Bess c De Kock b Nortje 0 B Stokes c Van der Dussen b Maharaj 72

O Pope b Rabada 3 J Buttler c De Kock b Nortje 23

S Curran c Hamza b Maharaj 13 S Broad not out 8

Extras (b18, lb3, w1) 22 Total: (8 wkts dec, 111 overs) 391

Fall of wickets: 1-28, 2-101, 3-217, 4-218, 5-310, 6-315, 7-356, 8-375 Bowling: Rabada 20-3-69-2, Philander 14-7-24-0, Nortje 18-2-61-3, Pretorius 16-4-56-1, Maharaj 43-9-160-2

South Africa, second innings P Malan not out 63

D Elgar c Buttler b Denly 34 Z Hamza c Buttler b Anderson 18

K Maharaj not out 2 Extras (b4, lb1, nb3, w1) 9

Total (2 wkts, 56 overs) 126 Fall of wicket: 1-71, 2-123

Bowling: Anderson 9-4-18-1, Broad 9-2-20-0, Bess 12-3-29-0, Curran 8-2-13-0, Denly 8-0-26-1, Root 3-0-7-0, Stokes 7-3-8-0. AFP PDS PDS

