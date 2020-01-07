Couldn't be more proud of these guys: Warner on impressive Australian summer

After white-washing New Zealand in a three-match Test series, Australia's batsman David Warner on Tuesday praised the team and said he could not be more proud of the squad. Australia had also defeated Pakistan in a two-match home series. As a result, it has moved to the second position on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

The left-handed Warner also heaped praise on Marnus Labuschagne, who scored 926 runs from five matches in this Australian summer. Labuschagne is currently the number four ranked player in the ICC Test batsmen rankings.

Warner posted a photo on Instagram and captioned the post as--"What an amazing 2 test series we've had this summer. Could not be any prouder of these lads. Bat, ball, and field we were exceptional. Special shout out to @marnus3 for an incredible summer". "What's not pictured here is our Support Staff members who work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure we are right to go for every match so thank you very much for that. To Australia, we thank you for your support and kind messages and let's finish off the summer come march against NZ with the white ball. Thank you," he added.

Warner had registered the second-highest score for an Australian batter in a Test match against Pakistan, scoring 335 at Adelaide. He also scored a century in the second innings of the third Test against New Zealand.

Australia will next take on India in a three-match ODI series. The first game will be played on January 14 at the Wankhede Stadium. (ANI)

