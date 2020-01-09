Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mandeep Singh looking forward to making a winning start in 2020

Ahead of the FIH Hockey Pro League season, India's Mandeep Singh said he is looking forward to making a winning start in 2020.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 17:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 17:54 IST
Mandeep Singh looking forward to making a winning start in 2020
Hockey India logo . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the FIH Hockey Pro League season, India's Mandeep Singh said he is looking forward to making a winning start in 2020. India will take on the Netherlands in their first leg of FIH Hockey Pro League matches in Bhubaneswar on January 18 and 19 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium.

"We have always played close matches against the Netherlands and although we have not played them over the past year, we believe we have improved as a team with good structure and scoring capabilities," Singh said in a statement. "Also we are playing at home, so we would definitely not want to let our spectators down. We want to make a winning start to the season," he added.

As the team will be playing two matches in two days, Singh said that their training sessions have been planned accordingly. "Since we will be playing two back-to-back high-intensity matches in the FIH Hockey Pro league with little less than 24 hours of recovery time between matches, the training sessions are planned in such a way that we have red sessions (high-intensity training) on back-to-back days and then rest or train light the next session," Singh said.

Singh further stated that their scores in Yo-Yo has been better than ever before and the team can press hard till the last minute of play without feeling exhausted. "Robin Arkel (Scientific Advisor) planned extremely tough gym sessions in the previous camp. Even though we are a fit team, the focus was to build on our strength much more. The effort has paid off because our scores in Yo-Yo this time has been better than ever before," he said.

"This was important as speed and fitness is going to play a major role in the next 7-8 months of intense hockey that we will play. We can notice the difference in our training and can press hard till the last minute of play without feeling exhausted," Singh added. Singh scored maximum goals for India last year but he credited his teammates for him being able to net the ball.

"If I am scoring goals then it is because of the assists I am getting from my teammates. My understanding with seniors SV Sunil, Ramandeep and Akashdeep is much better as we have spent more time together and we discuss and debate a lot off the field to try and analyse how we played and where we could have created a gap and how we need to work inside the circle. I think this has really helped me a lot to improve as a striker," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Tennis-Fiery Russia beat Argentina in ATP Cup quarter-final, Australia advance

Daniil Medvedev continued to baffle his opponents at the ATP Cup on Thursday, securing a hard-fought and fiery victory against Argentinas Diego Schwartzman and propelling Russia into the semi-final of the inaugural team event. Medvedev, ran...

Iran says it had prepared hundreds of missiles

Tehran, Jan 9 AP The brigadier general who leads Irans aerospace program says its forces launched 13 missiles at bases in Iraq used by US troops early Wednesday but we were ready to launch hundreds. Gen Amir Ali Hajizadeh also told Iranian ...

Objective of visit by envoys to Kashmir is to display measures taken to bring back normalcy: MEA

The government on Thursday said the objective of taking envoys of 15 countries to Kashmir was to help them see the efforts to bring back normalcy in the Valley after abrogation of Article 370 and rejected criticism that the visit is like a...

Minor girl gang-raped in Bihar village, one held

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three residents of her village, who then dumped her in a badly bruised condition on a heap of straw, a police officer said on Thursday. According to Buxar Superintendent of Police Upendranath ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020