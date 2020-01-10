Flyers D Gostisbehere (knee surgery) likely out for 3 weeks

Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere is the latest casualty for the Philadelphia Flyers, who announced Thursday that he will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery on Tuesday and will be out of action for about three weeks. Gostisbehere, 26, had an MRI exam on Wednesday after sustaining the injury on Tuesday, when the Flyers lost 5-4 in overtime at the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Flyers on Monday announced that defenseman Justin Braun also could be out until after the All-Star break after sustaining a groin injury. The best-case scenario for the return of both players is Jan. 31 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Flyers' NHL-mandated bye week is from Jan. 22-30. Gostisbehere has collected 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 40 games this season, his sixth with the Flyers. His most productive season was 2017-18, when he totaled 65 points (13 goals, 52 assists).

The short-handed Flyers recalled defenseman Mark Friedman from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday and winger David Kase on Thursday while loaning back center Mikhail Vorobyev to Lehigh Valley. --Field Level Media

