Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flyers D Gostisbehere (knee surgery) likely out for 3 weeks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 03:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 03:36 IST
Flyers D Gostisbehere (knee surgery) likely out for 3 weeks

Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere is the latest casualty for the Philadelphia Flyers, who announced Thursday that he will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery on Tuesday and will be out of action for about three weeks. Gostisbehere, 26, had an MRI exam on Wednesday after sustaining the injury on Tuesday, when the Flyers lost 5-4 in overtime at the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Flyers on Monday announced that defenseman Justin Braun also could be out until after the All-Star break after sustaining a groin injury. The best-case scenario for the return of both players is Jan. 31 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Flyers' NHL-mandated bye week is from Jan. 22-30. Gostisbehere has collected 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 40 games this season, his sixth with the Flyers. His most productive season was 2017-18, when he totaled 65 points (13 goals, 52 assists).

The short-handed Flyers recalled defenseman Mark Friedman from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday and winger David Kase on Thursday while loaning back center Mikhail Vorobyev to Lehigh Valley. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

Mari Pangestu is new Managing Director, Development Policy of World Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

WB guv demands "expert probe" into Naihati explosion

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday demanded an expert investigation into the explosion which took place in Barrackpores Naihati earlier today. Dhankhar tweeted a video of the explosion, and said that the incident should be an...

Wrong medicine kills girl, man held for running clinic without degree

Following the death of a 13-year-old girl after allegedly being given the wrong medicine, Delhi police have arrested a man for practicing as a doctor without having any such qualification. A complaint regarding the death of the 13-year-old ...

Rajnath speaks with US defense secretary, shares India's concerns over development in Gulf region

New Delhi India, Jan 10 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday informed Indias concerns regarding the recent developments in the middle eastern to US Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Thursday. During the telephonic conversation, Esper br...

UPDATE 1-Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti backs Biden in Democratic presidential race

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday picked up the endorsement of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as he attempts to consolidate the support of the Democratic establishment behind his presidential bid. The nod from Garcetti, who has b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020