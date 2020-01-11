Left Menu
Hurricanes’ Mrazek stops Coyotes for shutout victory

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 09:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 09:17 IST
Hurricanes’ Mrazek stops Coyotes for shutout victory
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Goalie Petr Mrazek made 32 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes won their second game in a row by defeating the visiting Arizona Coyotes 3-0 on Friday night. It was Mrazek's third shutout of the season and the outcome marked the fifth blanking overall for Carolina this season.

Warren Foegele, Lucas Wallmark, and Martin Necas scored for the Hurricanes, who improved to 14-8-0 in home games. Coyotes goalie Antti Raanta stopped 25 shots, making his first appearance in four games. The Hurricanes have won four of six games on a seven-game homestand that ends Saturday night against the Los Angeles Kings.

Veteran left-winger Justin Williams, who was signed earlier in the week, wasn't in the Carolina lineup. He was a healthy scratch as he prepares for a season debut. The Coyotes have lost two games in a row since a four-game winning streak. They were shut out for the second night in a row -- following a no-goal effort at the Tampa Bay Lightning -- after being blanked only two times in their first 45 games combined.

Foegele, Wallmark, and Necas each scored their 10th goal of the season. The Hurricanes now have seven players with double-figure goal totals this season. Foegele opened the scoring at 14:20 with the only goal among Carolina's 13 first-period shots. It was his fourth goal of the homestand.

Wallmark's goal came when he deflected a delivery from defenseman Dougie Hamilton with just 1:13 to play in the second period. Hamilton's assist gave him 299 career points. Necas' goal came with 9.6 seconds remaining in the second period. He made a nifty move and shot as he circled from behind the net.

The Coyotes were active in the first two periods but managed only seven shots in the third. Carolina had one shot in a conservative final period. --

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

