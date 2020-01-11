Left Menu
Development News Edition

ATK have plenty at stake against Kerala Blasters

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 18:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 18:05 IST
ATK have plenty at stake against Kerala Blasters

ATK are set to lock horns with Kerala Blasters in what should be an electric Hero Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Sunday. ATK, two-time champions, and Kerala Blasters, two-time runners-up, have some history between them in the ISL. On both occasions that ATK won the title, it was the side from Kochi that they vanquished in the final.

However, Kerala are unbeaten in the last five matches against ATK and the home team will want to turn the tables this time, especially given that Kerala defeated them 2-1 in the reverse fixture in Kochi in the opening game of the season. "In the opening game, they didn't know anything about us and we didn't know anything about them. This game I know exactly where their weaknesses are and how are they scoring. I have a good game plan. I have never lost against ATK. So, I hope to get another win," said Kerala Blasters coach Eelco Schattorie.

ATK have been in brilliant form this season, with the in-form duo of Roy Krishna and David Williams powering their attack that has scored 21 goals in 11 matches -- second only to FC Goa. Krishna and Williams alone have contributed 13 goals.

However, Williams' participation in this game is doubtful, after he picked up an injury. "We don't know whether Williams will play. We will decide before the match. But my idea of football is not dependent on individuals," said ATK coach Antonio Habas.

Habas received telling contributions from their Indian players, with Pronay Halder and Michael Soosairaj scoring in their win over Mumbai City FC in the last match. The likes of Prabir Das and Sumit Rathi have also impressed. "I understand perfectly the Indian players. We have good Indian players. For us it is easy. Pritam (Kotal), Arindam (Bhattacharya), Prabir are all good players. Sumit is a top player too. He has good ideas and is a good defender. (Give him a) couple of years more, he could be in the national team," said Habas.

It is no surprise that they sit third on the table with 21 points and will go level with FC Goa at the top with a win. Kerala Blasters also have an in-form strike partnership in Raphael Messi Bouli and Bartholomew Ogbeche which has contributed 11 goals so far. But their defence has been plagued by injuries and inconsistencies that has seen them pick just two wins in 11 matches.

The second of those wins came in the last match, a resounding 5-1 win in which both Messi and Ogbeche found the net. "We are the only team with seven foreigners and out of them, six have been injured (at some point in time). We have struggled with our defence. In the midfield also we have had to make constant changes. I have not been able to field the same XI in two successive games," said Schattorie.

Now placed eighth on the table, they badly need a win to take them within 2 points of fourth-placed Mumbai City. Kerala will hope to repeat their feat from last season and boost their top-four hopes while ATK will look to continue their impressive form while exacting a measure of revenge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Merkel, Putin discuss Middle East flashpoints at Kremlin meeting

German Chancellor Angela Merkel met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Saturday for talks set to focus on flashpoints in the Middle East. Merkel and Putin shook hands at the start of the meeting which the German leader said ...

Puerto Rico rattled by another strong quake

Washington, Jan 11 AFP A 6.0 magnitude earthquake rocked Puerto Rico Saturday, the latest in a series of powerful tremors that have struck the US territory in recent days, the US Geological Survey reported. The latest quake was felt at 854 ...

U.S., China agree to have semi-annual talks aimed a reforms, resolving disputes- WSJ

The United States and China have agreed to having semi-annual talks aimed at pushing for reforms in both countries and resolving disputes, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday. The negotiations will be announced on Jan. 15 as part o...

Those involved in vandalism are now apologizing: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that his government decided to seize the properties of those who indulged in vandalism during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, after which the protests died do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020