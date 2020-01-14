Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ganguly says playing under pressure tougher than BCCI president's job

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 13:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 13:49 IST
Ganguly says playing under pressure tougher than BCCI president's job
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly says managing administration is a lot easier than being a player as batting is mostly a one-chance game. The former India captain was speaking during the Sportstar Aces Awards here on Monday.

Asked what was tougher between being a player and BCCI president, Ganguly had no hesitation while responding to the question. "It was tougher playing under pressure because it was one chance while batting, that was lot difficult. Here (as BCCI President) if I make a mistake, I come back next and get it rectified, there if you nicked (Glenn) McGrath outside the off stump..." Ganguly said.

From his time to now, Ganguly feels the pace of the game has changed. Batting great Sunil Gavaskar, who successfully stood up to some of the best fast bowlers of all time, also felt administration is easier.

"Yes, I did (hold the office of BCCI president) for a couple of months in 2014, when the Supreme Court-appointed me president of the BCCI, IPL, I did it. It was easy," Gavaskar said. Asked what he feels has changed over the years in cricket, Gavaskar pointed to fitness.

"I think the fitness, they (players) are much fitter than we were playing, much stronger and they can hit the ball a fair distance, (they are) physically fit and agile," Gavaskar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

France, Britain, Germany to trigger Iran deal dispute mechanism - diplomats

France, Britain, and Germany will on Tuesday inform the European Union on Tuesday that they are triggering a dispute mechanism in the Iran nuclear deal following renewed violations by Tehran of the 2015 accord, two European diplomats said.T...

Chhattisgarh extends leases of 4 mines to NMDC upto2035

Chhattisgarh extends leases of 4 mines to NMDC upto2035 Hyderabad, Jan 14 PTI NMDC Limited has executed and registered four of its Iron ore mining leases extension in Bailadila region of Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh. The mines...

Need India-specific data to properly implement facial recognition tech: Infosys co-founder

As India plans to roll out a nationwide facial recognition system this year, Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan believes that the country must develop its own databases for efficient implementation of breakthrough technologies that use ...

India asks Pakistan to return its rake used in Samjhauta Express

India has asked Pakistan to return the Samjhauta Express rake lying at Wagah for the past five months, following the suspension of train services due to tense relations between the two countries after the nullification of Article 370 in Jam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020