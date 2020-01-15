Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Insigne scores first home goals of season in Napoli cup win

  15-01-2020 00:42 IST
  • Created: 15-01-2020 00:42 IST
Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne scored his first home goals of the season to lead his side to a 2-0 win over second-tier Perugia in a Coppa Italia last-16 tie featuring three first-half penalties on Tuesday.

Napoli were joined in the quarter-finals by Lazio, who rested several regulars but still easily disposed of second division Cremonese 4-0 at Rome's Stadio Olimpico. Insigne, the Napoli captain, broke the deadlock with a 26th minute penalty after Hirving Lozano had been fouled and then converted another spot kick 12 minutes later after handball by Pietro Iemmello.

Perugia were then awarded a penalty of their own, following a VAR review, for handball by Elseid Hysaj but Iemmello completed an unhappy afternoon when his effort was saved by David Ospina. Napoli went on to record their first home win since Gennaro Gattuso replaced Carlo Ancelotti as their coach in December.

Defender Patric scored his first goal for Lazio as they went ahead early and veteran Marco Parolo added another in the 26th minute. Ciro Immobile took his season's goal tally to 23 as he converted a second-half penalty for Lazio's third and Angolan international Bastos completed the romp in the last minute.

Inter Milan hosted Cagliari in the last of Tuesday's cup ties. (Writing by Brian Homewood and Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ian Chadband)

