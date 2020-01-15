Giannis scores 37 as Bucks finish sweep of Knicks

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points in just 21 minutes Tuesday night for the host Milwaukee Bucks, who concluded their season-long dominance of the New York Knicks by cruising to a 128-102 victory. The Bucks swept the three-game season series from the Knicks and never trailed in outscoring New York by a total of 91 points (383-292).

The Bucks have won four in a row overall and nine of 10 to improve to an NBA-best 36-6. The Knicks, whose 11-30 record at the season's midway point is the third-worst mark in the league, have lost six of seven. Antetokounmpo, who also had nine rebounds and four assists, is just the second player this season to score at least 30 points while playing fewer than 22 minutes. Paul George had 37 points in 20 minutes for the Los Angeles Clippers against the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 16.

Khris Middleton scored 17 points while Ersan Ilyasova had 14 points off the bench for the Bucks. Eric Bledsoe added 11 points. Julius Randle (25 points, 15 rebounds) had a double-double for the Knicks. RJ Barrett scored 22 points, and Bobby Portis (20 points) and Kevin Knox II (10 points) each reached double digits off the bench.

Antetokounmpo and Middleton scored four points apiece in an 8-0 game-opening run for the Bucks. The Knicks missed their first five shots. Randle (eight points) and Mitchell Robinson (four points) combined to spark a 12-4 run for New York that closed Milwaukee's lead to 23-21. But the Bucks mounted another big quarter-opening run in the second when Antetokounmpo had five points in a 10-0 spurt that extended the lead to 39-23.

The Knicks closed within 10 points a handful of times before Milwaukee opened its first 20-point lead by going on a 16-5 run that was capped by five straight points from Donte DiVincenzo. Antetokounmpo scored the final four points of the half as the hosts entered the locker room with a 65-40 lead. Antetokounmpo scored five points in the first 1:47 of the second half as the Bucks opened up a 72-42 lead. They led by as many as 35 in the third and were on top108-76 entering the fourth. The Knicks never got closer than 23 in the final period.

