Left Menu
Development News Edition

Want to break my own world record in Tokyo Paralympics, says Jhajharia

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 15:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 15:49 IST
Want to break my own world record in Tokyo Paralympics, says Jhajharia

Javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia on Thursday dispelled all rumours of retirement and said he has his eyes set on a hat-trick of world records at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. The 38-year-old javelin thrower won a gold at the 2004 Athens Paralympic Games in the men's javelin throw F46 event setting a new world record of 62.15 metres.

He then repeated the feat 12 years later at the 2016 Rio edition bettering his own world record with a throw of 63.97 metres. He became the first Indian to clinch two gold medals at the Paralympics. "I have qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics and I hope I can break my own world record," Jhajharia told PTI on the sidelines of an event.

A recurring shoulder injury troubled him for more than a year and a half, even forcing him to consider retirement. He returned empty handed from the the Asian Para Games in 2018. However, after discussions with his coaches, family and friends Jhajharia decided to soldier on.

The Rajasthan-born para athlete has since worked hard on his fitness. "I am not thinking about retirement at all now. I am completely fit. I have worked hard and lost eight kgs. Now I just have to fight and win in Tokyo," he said.

The 38-year-old Jhajharia believes Indian para athletes will bring back the best ever medal haul in the Paralympics this year. "Everyone is doing well. Tokyo will our be our best performance till now," Jhajharia said.

Para sports witnessed a watershed year in 2019. The country's para athletes shattered records, delivered an unprecedented medal haul at world championships and secured the highest Paralympic quota places. Talking about the growth of para sports in the country, Jhajharia said he has seen a lot of change in Indian para sports in terms of funding and infrastructure but there is no substitute of hard work.

"I consider myself lucky that I have seen all the circumstances. I have witnessed a time when we paid for everything ourselves and I won a Paralympic medal and I have also seen the time when I won the medal after coming into the TOPS scheme," he said. "When I didn't have money, facilities, then also I worked hard and today also I work hard." PTI APA PDS

PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Qatar further eases restrictions on migrant workers' exit

Qatar said on Thursday it had scrapped restrictions on leaving the country for nearly all migrant workers as part of reforms answering accusations of exploitation especially in the run-up to the 2022 World Cup. The measure removes exit visa...

Municipal body member found hanging in hotel room in UP's Bahraich

A municipal body member was found hanging at a city hotel here, police said on Thursday. Krishna Bahadur Khadka 68 was the chairperson of a Kohalpur municipality ward.The police were called to a private hotel on Wednesday when the staff cou...

UPDATE 1-U.N. says around 350,0000 people have fled Syria's Idlib since Dec. 1

Around 350,000 Syrians, mostly women and children, have been displaced by a renewed Russian-backed offensive in the opposition-held Idlib province since early December, and have sought shelter in border areas near Turkey, the United Nations...

ANALYSIS-Seeking peace in Libya and Iran, past inaction haunts EU diplomacy

After war broke out again in Libya early last year, a special team of EU diplomats in Tripoli was forced back to neighboring Tunisia to do what they had been doing for several years wait. As Germany holds a U.N summit on Sunday for a path t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020