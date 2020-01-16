Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harmanpreet, Smriti, Poonam bag top annual contract from BCCI, Mithali dropped to grade B

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced Annual Player Contracts for women team for the period from October 2019 to September 2020.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 22:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 22:38 IST
Harmanpreet, Smriti, Poonam bag top annual contract from BCCI, Mithali dropped to grade B
India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. Image Credit: ANI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced Annual Player Contracts for women team for the period from October 2019 to September 2020. Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Poonam Yadav were awarded grade A contract while in grade B, a total of eight players have been named Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Jemimah Rodrigues, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia.

Grade C players include Veda Krishnamurthy, Punam Raut, Anuja Patil, Mansi Joshi, D Hemlatha, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Priya Punia, and Shafali Verma. Category A players will get Rs 50 lakhs while B and C category players will get Rs 30 lakhs and Rs 10 lakhs respectively.

Earlier in the day, wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni was dropped from the BCCI's list of central contract players, while Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah have been listed in the A+ category. The 38-year-old Dhoni is currently enjoying some time away from the game. He last played competitive cricket during the World Cup.

Annually, A+ category players will receive Rs 7 crore, while A category players get Rs 5 crore. B and C category players will get Rs 3 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively. Here is the list of players under each category:

A+ category: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah. A category: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Chesteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant.

B category: Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal. C category: Kedar Jadhav, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Manish Pandey, Hanuma Vihari, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, and Washington Sundar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

HRD Ministry seeks response from JNU admin over allegations of irregularities in hiring process

The HRD Ministry has sought a response from the JNU administration on allegations of irregularities in appointments and promotions of faculty members, raised by members of the teachers association. A five-member delegation of JNUTA had met ...

PM Modi welcomes agreement to permanently settle Bru-Reang refugees in Tripura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed the agreement to permanently settle Bru-Reang refugees in Tripura, saying it will greatly help them. He also said the Bru-Reang refugees will benefit from numerous development schemes.A spec...

Integrity of Constitution has to be preserved against hasty changes: Parekh

Mortgage lender HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh on Thursday said integrity of the Constitution has to be preserved against any ill-conceived changes and asserted that fundamental rights cannot be curtailed or abrogated. Parekh made the remarks ...

Ashwin "looking forward to good results" with Yorkshire club

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said that he is looking forward to some good result after signing a deal with England county Yorkshire on Thursday for the upcoming 2020 County Championship. I have signed up with YorkshireCCC for the upcom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020