Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jets' Perreault blasts NHL after Virtanen hit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 03:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 03:50 IST
Jets' Perreault blasts NHL after Virtanen hit

Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault, hit in the face by an elbow from Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen on Tuesday, took some shots of his own at NHL officiating and the league's Department of Player Safety on Thursday. "I'm not surprised. Player safety, my ass," Perreault told media members at Jets practice after finding out that Virtanen would not be suspended for his actions in the Jets' 4-0 victory. "This is literally an elbow to the face of a guy that didn't have the puck. I see him coming, I brace for the hit. It was a late hit, I didn't have the puck, and he flicks his elbow in the face.

"They're not going to do anything about it. So I gotta take matters into my own hands. The next time this happens, I get to swing my stick across his forehead, and I shouldn't get suspended then." The 32-year-old Perreault, listed at 5-foot-10, 188 pounds, is in his 11th NHL season, including his sixth with Winnipeg. He has collected 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 41 games this season, boosting his career total to 321 points (129 goals, 192 assists) in 619 games.

"I can't really protect myself if the league's not going to protect me," Perreault added. "I'm the smallest guy in the ice, so I can't really fight anybody. The only thing I can do to defend myself is use my stick so the next guy that does that to me is gonna get my (expletive) stick. And I better not get suspended for it." Last month, the NHL suspended Philadelphia Flyers forward Joel Farabee three games for a hit that left Perreault with a concussion. Perreault sat out six games with the injury.

Jets coach Paul Maurice pointed to Perreault's history when saying Thursday of the Virtanen hit, "(Perreault's) sensitive to it, and rightfully so. But even if you hadn't had a head injury, that's not right." Maurice added of the NHL's decision not to suspend Virtanen, "It's disappointing. Really disappointing. I thought that one was (clear), easy to see."

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

Estonia: EIB signs EUR 50m debt facility with ride-hailing app Bolt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Judge in Weinstein rape trial says case not a 'referendum' on #MeToo movement

Three men and two women have been chosen as jurors in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein, as the judge cautioned against using the case to make a broader statement about the MeToo movement. Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges o...

UPDATE 1-Trump to nominate Shelton, Waller to serve on Fed

President Donald Trump will pick two economists, Judy Shelton and Christopher Waller, to serve on the Federal Reserve Board, the White House said on Thursday.Trump has been critical of the Fed under Chair Jerome Powell, whom Trump put in th...

Journalist manhandled during former Kerala DGP Senkumar's press conference

A journalist was manhandled here on Thursday for asking former Kerala DGP TP Senkumar about leader of Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithalas remark that appointment of the IPS officer during the tenure of the previous Congress...

FACTBOX-Four rules senators should follow during Trump's impeachment trial

U.S. senators are expected to hear opening statements next week in the impeachment trial on whether to remove President Donald Trump from office on charges he abused his powers and obstructed a congressional inquiry into his effort to press...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020