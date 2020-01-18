Penguins acquire D Nyberg from Stars

The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired defenseman John Nyberg from the Dallas Stars in exchange for forwarding Oula Palve, the teams announced Friday. Both players will report to the respective American Hockey League affiliates, with Nyberg headed to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Palve joining the Texas Stars.

Nyberg, 23, recorded six points (two goals, four assists) in 19 games with Texas this season. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Swede has collected 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 63 career games with the AHL team. Palve, 27, has registered eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 37 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season.

The 6-foot, 176-pound Palve was originally undrafted and signed as a free agent with Pittsburgh on April 22, 2019.

