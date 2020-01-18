Left Menu
Development News Edition

76ers drop Bulls on Korkmaz's career night

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 08:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 08:03 IST
76ers drop Bulls on Korkmaz's career night
Image Credit: Twitter(@FurkanKorkmaz )

Furkan Korkmaz scored a career-high 24 points, including a career-best six 3-pointers, to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Chicago Bulls 100-89 on Friday. Ben Simmons added 20 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists as the Sixers improved to 20-2 at home.

Al Horford scored 20 points and Tobias Harris had 13 for the Sixers, who played without All-Star center Joel Embiid for the 12th time this season. The Sixers are 6-6 without Embiid, who remains out with a torn ligament in a finger on his left hand. Zach LaVine missed all seven of his 3-point attempts but led the Bulls with 23 points while Coby White added 14. Luke Kornet contributed 13 and Lauri Markkanen had 12.

The Bulls fell to 1-17 this season against teams with a record above .500. Markkanen drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key and LaVine added a pair of free throws to put the Bulls ahead 47-43 with 1:18 left in the second quarter.

Korkmaz responded with a trey with 11.4 seconds left and the Sixers trailed by one, 47-46, at halftime. Markkanen (12) and LaVine (11) combined for 23 of the Bulls' 47 points by halftime. Simmons paced the Sixers with 12, but they continued to struggle from beyond the arc, going 3 of 14.

Philadelphia moved ahead 63-58 midway through the third following an 8-0 run. When Korkmaz hit his sixth 3-pointer, the Sixers' advantage was 77-63 with 2:16 left in the third. LaVine missed all five of his treys through the third.

White drove to the basket and scored with 0.5 seconds remaining and the Bulls closed within 81-71 at the end of the quarter. When White made another difficult, twisting layup with 8:40 left, the Bulls' deficit was 87-79. Harris threw down a dunk coming out of a timeout and the Sixers quickly extended their lead to 89-79.

After four straight misses on a single possession by the Bulls, Simmons responded with a layup and the Philadelphia advantage was 91-79. Matisse Thybulle soon dropped in a trey from the wing to give the Sixers a 98-85 lead with 3:36 left.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Floods, road closures in Australia as storms lash some bushfire-hit regions

Thunderstorms lashed parts of Australias east coast early on Saturday, causing road closures and flash flooding, but the country was still battling nearly 100 bushfires and some of the affected areas remained dry. Victoria, New South Wales ...

Unless club sacks me, I'm going to stay: Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said, unless the club sacks him, he has no intention of leaving the club in the next season. I say many times, unless the club sack me, Im going to stay 100 per cent. For sure, 100 per cent Im going to ...

U.S. census to kick off in remote Alaska Native village

This years once-a-decade official U.S. national population count will start in a small Alaska Native village perched on the tundra overlooking the Bering Sea. Daytime temperatures will be well below freezing.The 2020 U.S. census is due to l...

England announce squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup

England Cricket Board on Friday announced their 15-member squad for the ICC Womens T20 World Cup, scheduled to commence from February 21. England head coach Lisa Keightley said her team is looking forward to the challenge.Its really excitin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020