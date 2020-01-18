Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Nadal surprised to still be on top of the game

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 12:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 12:51 IST
Tennis-Nadal surprised to still be on top of the game

Australian Open top seed Rafa Nadal entered his third decade as a professional ranked No. 1 in the world and the 33-year-old Spaniard says he is surprised to be at the summit of the men's game given his long and varied history of injuries.

Enjoying a rare period of full fitness, Nadal is bidding for his second title in his 15th appearance at Melbourne Park, as well as the added carrot of matching Roger Federer's all-time record of 20 Grand Slam titles. In the 11 years since his 2009 triumph in Melbourne, Nadal has battled back from a litany of serious injuries, defying predictions that his taxing, all-action game might cut his career short.

He now has a chance to hold three out of the four Grand Slam titles after winning the French and U.S. Opens last year. "Well, I can't say I have been lucky with injuries, because I have not," he told reporters at Melbourne Park on Saturday.

"But there is no secret. There is only passion, about love for the game, and about being able to stay positive in the tough moments. "It's true that I went through some tough situations during all my career. But I was able to always, with probably the positive attitude and with the right people around, to find a way to keep going.

"(It's) something that is difficult to imagine for me because of my style of game, as a lot of people said, my career should be little bit shorter. "But here we are. (I'm) happy for that. Even for me is a big surprise to be where I am at my age."

Nadal, the only player to claim the world number one spot in three decades, plays unseeded Bolivian Hugo Dellien in the first round on Tuesday and has a reasonably kind draw. There is a potential fourth round match-up against 16th seed Karen Khachanov or local firebrand Nick Kyrgios, who has won three of his seven Tour matches against the Spaniard.

The pair have never been friends, with Nadal accusing him of "lacking respect for the public, the opponent and himself" after being beaten by the Australian at the Mexican Open last year. Kyrgios in turn labelled Nadal "super salty" and a bad loser.

Nadal shrugged when asked about Kyrgios's chances at his home Grand Slam. "Everybody knows who is Kyrgios. Everybody knows how big is his talent, how good he is when he wants to play at his best, when he's able to play at his best.

"His chances are always there." (Editing by Peter Rutherford )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Osmania University Professor held for alleged links with Maoists

A professor of the Osmania University here was arrested on Saturday for suspected links with the Maoists, police said. Associate Professor of Telugu department, C Kasim was allegedly involved in a case registered under Unlawful Activities P...

Oscar Isaac to headline 'The Great Machine' for Legendary

Actor Oscar Isaac is set to star in and produce Legendarys adaptation of author Brian K Vaughans comic book Ex Machina. Titled The Great Machine, the film will be produced by the 40-year-old actor is collaboration with his longtime manager ...

Prajnesh enters Australian Open main draw, may run into Djokovic in 2nd round

Indian tennis player Prajnesh Gunnewaran on Saturday sneaked into the Australian Open mens singles main draw as a lucky loser and may run into world number one Novak Djokovic if he clears the first hurdle. The Indian left-hander had lost th...

Filipinos turn volcano's ash, plastic trash into bricks

Binan, Jan 18 AFP Ash spewed by a Philippine volcano is being mixed with plastic waste to make bricks in an inventive response to the countrys persistent problems of pollution and frequent natural disasters. The Taal volcano burst into life...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020