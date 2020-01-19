Left Menu
Development News Edition

Giannis, Bucks easily dispatch of Nets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 06:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 06:57 IST
Giannis, Bucks easily dispatch of Nets
Image Credit: Flickr

Giannis Antetokounmpo encountered little difficulty collecting 29 points and 12 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks led most of the way and cruised to a 117-97 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night in New York. Antetokounmpo posted his 37th double-double while also tying his career-high with eight turnovers, including four offensive fouls. The star forward made 12 of 20 shots and hit two 3-pointers as the Bucks pushed their winning streak to six games and beat the Nets for the 16th time in the past 19 meetings.

Khris Middleton added 20 points as the Bucks led for the final 40:33, shot 50.6 percent (45 of 89) and led by as many as 25 points. Former Nets center Brook Lopez contributed 12 points while Donte DiVincenzo and Wesley Matthews finished with 11 points apiece. Kyle Korver chipped in 10. The Bucks excelled in virtually every category. They outscored the Nets 48-36 in the paint, hit 45.9 percent (17 of 37) of their 3-pointers and outrebounded Brooklyn 54-47.

Kyrie Irving scored 17 points, but the Nets lost their third straight and dropped to 2-10 in their past 12 games. Rookie Nicolas Claxton added 14 for the Nets, who took their third straight double-digit loss. Taurean Prince added 13 but shot 4 of 15 and missed nine of 12 3-point tries. Spencer Dinwiddie finished with 11 points on 3-of-12 shooting.

Brooklyn shot 33.3 percent (33 of 99) overall and 30.6 percent (15 of 49) on 3-pointers. The Nets were missing three rotation players as Joe Harris (sore back), DeAndre Jordan (dislocated right middle finger) and Garrett Temple (right knee contusion) sat out.

Milwaukee scored the final seven points of the first quarter to take a 30-22 lead. The Bucks took their first 10-point lead when Antetokounmpo's 3-pointer made it 34-24 less than a minute into the second and held a 57-42 lead at halftime after Middleton hit two 3-pointers in the final minute. Matthews' jumper gave Milwaukee its first 20-point lead at 70-50 with eight minutes left in the third quarter, and the Bucks held a 93-71 edge going into the fourth. Brooklyn was within 96-81 on a 3-pointer by Prince with 8:20 left but Milwaukee scored 10 straight points to take a 106-81 edge on a 3-pointer by Dragan Bender with 5:18 remaining.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: What we want to see as launch becomes imminent

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Facebook says technical error caused vulgar translation of Chinese leader's name

Facebook Inc on Saturday blamed a technical error for Chinese leader Xi Jinpings name appearing as Mr Shithole in posts on its platform when translated into English from Burmese, apologising for any offence caused. The error came to light o...

UPDATE 4-Sixty killed in Houthi attack on camp in Yemen's Marib

Iran-aligned Houthis attacked a military training camp in the Yemeni city of Marib on Saturday, killing 60 military personnel and wounding dozens others, Saudi state television said on Saturday evening.Al Ekhbariya television quoted sources...

Jammu and Kashmir is a crown of India; Centre working hard for its development: Ashwani Choubey

As a part of the first batch of Union Cabinet Ministers arrived here under the Centres outreach programme after the abrogation of Article 370, Union Minister Ashwini Choubey on Saturday said that Jammu and Kashmir is a crown of India and th...

Impossible to provide proof of religious persecution under CAA: Assam Min Himanta Biswa

Amid anti-CAA protest in Assam, state Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that it is impossible for the person to go back to Bangladesh and collect a copy of police report to show the proof of religious persecution. If a person has to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020