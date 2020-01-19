South Africa v England scoreboard

Port Elizabeth, Jan 19 (AFP) Scores at close of play on the fourth day of the third Test between South Africa and England at St George's Park on Sunday. England, first innings, 499-9 declared

South Africa, first innings (overnight 208-6) D Elgar c Pope b Bess 35

P Malan c and b Bess 18 Z Hamza c Pope b Bess 10

A Nortje c Root b Stokes 18 F du Plessis c Pope b Bess 8

H van der Dussen b Bess 24 Q de Kock b Curran 63

V Philander b Broad 27 K Maharaj b Broad 0

K Rabada c Wood b Broad 1 D Paterson not out 0

Extras (b4, w1) 5 Total (86.4 overs) 209

Fall of wickets: 1-50, 2-60, 3-63, 4-71, 5-109, 6-154, 7-208, 8-208, 9-208 Bowling: Broad 13.4-6-30-3, Curran 11-2-32-1, Bess 31-12-51-5, Wood 11-4-31-0, Denly 4-1-10-0, Root 11-4-25-0, Stokes 5-1-26-1

South Africa, second innings (following on) P Malan lbw b Root 12

D Elgar b Wood 15 Z Hamza c Buttler b Wood 2

F du Plessis c Pope b Root 36 H van der Dussen c Pope b Root 10

Q de Kock c Wood b Root 3 V Philander not out 13

K Maharaj not out 5 Extras (b3, lb1, nb1, w1) 6

Total (6 wkts, 62 overs) 102 Fall of wickets: 1-18, 2-22, 3-44, 4-66, 5-74, 6-83

Bowling: Broad 6-3-5-0, Curran 3-0-13-0, Wood 11-3-23-2, Bess 18-10-17-0, Stokes 5-2-9-0, Root 19-11-31-4. AFP PDS PDS

