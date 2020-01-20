Left Menu
Development News Edition

Grizzlies try to keep win streak going vs. Pelicans

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 00:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 00:08 IST
Grizzlies try to keep win streak going vs. Pelicans
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Memphis Grizzlies have the longest winning streak in the NBA, thanks in part to the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans ended visiting Utah's 10-game winning streak with a 138-132 overtime victory on Thursday. That left the Grizzlies with the longest winning streak, which grew to seven when they defeated visiting Cleveland 113-109 one night later.

New Orleans, which lost at home to the Clippers 133-130 on Saturday afternoon, will try to end the Grizzlies' winning streak when they visit Memphis on Monday. "It feels good," Grizzlies rookie guard Ja Morant said of the winning streak. "Just staying with the same mindset, never being satisfied, staying hungry and keeping it going."

Memphis kept the streak going against the Cavaliers despite going scoreless for the final two minutes. Dillon Brooks scored 26 points and Morant had 16 points and eight assists as the Grizzlies built a 21-point fourth-quarter lead Cleveland that couldn't completely erase. "I don't think we played our best and they took advantage of it," Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. "These are situations we've faced a number of times during the season where you've got a lead and maybe a play here or there could have just flipped the game. But our guys stuck with it, despite having a mostly off night."

The Grizzlies shot better than 50 percent from the floor (50.6, 45 of 89) for the sixth time during the winning streak. That helped them produce what Jenkins called "another awesome, fun game in front of our crowd."

They'll be in front of their crowd again when the Pelicans arrive for a Martin Luther King Jr. holiday matinee, fresh off a tough loss to the Clippers. New Orleans had its highest-scoring half of the season in building an 80-72 lead and held a 110-102 lead after through quarters but was outscored 31-20 in the fourth quarter.

"I think both teams kind of slowed down a little bit in the fourth quarter," Pelicans center Derrick Favors said, "but I think we probably turned the ball over a couple of times and let a rebound getaway, and they just went and made baskets. I think it was letting little things take us out of the game." Lonzo Ball had his third triple-double of the season as one of six Pelicans to score in double figures, but New Orleans had 21 turnovers and made just 23 of 36 free throws.

"It's a game of runs," Ball said. "They made their run early in the fourth when they erased that 8-to-10 point lead pretty fast and then it came down to those last two minutes." This is expected to be the Pelicans' last game before top overall draft pick Zion Williamson makes his NBA debut. The Grizzlies grabbed Morant right after the Pelicans picked Williamson, who is expected to return from arthroscopic knee surgery for a home game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

New Orleans and Memphis are meeting for the first time this season, so there will be three other opportunities for the top two picks to face one another.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

Scientists develop laser diode to emit deep UV light

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Foreign powers back Libya ceasefire as commander's forces choke oil flows

Foreign powers agreed at a summit in Berlin on Sunday to strengthen an arms embargo on Libya and shore up a shaky ceasefire, but the meeting was overshadowed by blockades on major oilfields by forces loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar. Hafta...

Libya's oil output to drop to 72,000 bpd in a few days- NOC

Libyas oil output will be slashed to 72,000 barrels per day bpd within a few days if blockades of oil facilities continue, a National Oil Corporation NOC spokesperson said on Sunday.Production had been more than 1.2 million bpd before force...

Migrant caravan gathers on Guatemala border to enter Mexico en masse

Hundreds of Central Americans gathered on the Guatemala-Mexico border on Sunday, aiming to cross en masse early on Monday in what could prove a stiff test of the Mexican governments pledge to satisfy U.S. demands to curb migrant flows.Presi...

UAE supports achieving security and stability in Libya - WAM

United Arab Emirates foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said on Sunday that UAE supports achieving security and stability in Libya based on non-interference in its internal affairs, state news agency WAM reported.The minister also p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020