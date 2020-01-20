UPDATE 1-NFL-Mahomes leads Chiefs past Titans and into Super Bowl

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes broke the Tennessee Titans' backs with a dazzling 27-yard first-half touchdown run as the Chiefs overcame a 10-0 deficit to win the American Football Conference title game 35-24 and return to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 seasons on Sunday.

Mahomes, who also threw three touchdown passes, gave the Chiefs their first lead at 21-17 with the tackle-breaking run with 11 seconds left in the opening half. They went on to dominate the second half and grab a spot in the Feb. 2 Super Bowl in Miami against the winner of the San Francisco 49ers-Green Bay Chiefs game later on Sunday.

Kansas City had not been to the title game since January 1970 when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings 23-7 in the fourth Super Bowl. "It's amazing. It really is," Mahomes said of the victory in which he played such as big role. "To be here, to be a part of Chiefs Kingdom and to be able to do it here at Arrowhead, these people deserve it. And, we're not done yet. We are going to get it (the Super Bowl title).

Tennessee, the surprise of the playoffs with a sixth seed, scored the game's first 10 points on a field goal and Derrick Henry's four-yard run. But the Chiefs, as they had in overcoming the Houston Texans' 24-0 advantage last weekend, rallied behind their super quarterback.

Mahomes' toss to wide receiver Tyreek Hill on a jet sweep brought the Chiefs within 10-7 before Tennessee scored on a one-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill to massive tackle Dennis Kelly. The Chiefs rolled for the next 28 points.

Hill caught 20-yard pass from Mahomes and the quarterback added his key touchdown run, tiptoing along the sidelines at times. "When they are getting double-teamed and there are only three men rushing, and our line are blocking, it gives me room where I can run," Mahomes said. ,

Damien Williams then rushed into the end zone on a three-run and Mahomes threw his third touchdown on the game on a 60-yard play to Sammy Watkins. Tennessee finally broke the ice on Tannehill's 22-yard pass to Anthony Firkser with four minutes left, but it was too late for the Titans.

