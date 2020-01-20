Left Menu
Tennis-Tsitsipas blasts past Italy's Caruso in Australian Open first round

  Updated: 20-01-2020 15:42 IST
Cut on a commanding performance in his opening match at the Australian Open on Monday, with a thumping 6-0 6-2 6-3 win over Italy's Salvatore Caruso. Caruso ranked 95th in the world, looked hopelessly outplayed throughout and his troubles were compounded after a finger on his right hand started bleeding from a cut early in the final set.

Tsitsipas had three match points on Caruso's serve at 5-2 but could not convert any of them. He finally secured victory on his own serve with an ace down the middle of the court after an hour and 45 minutes.

The 21-year-old will next play the winner of the match between Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber and American Marcos Giron.

