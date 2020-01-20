Left Menu
Development News Edition

U-19 World Cup: West Indies beat England, Australia crush Nigeria

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kimberley
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 22:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 22:13 IST
U-19 World Cup: West Indies beat England, Australia crush Nigeria

Nyeem Young produced a brilliant all-round performance as West Indies beat England by 71 runs under the Duckworth/Lewis (D/L) method in their U-19 World Cup match here on Monday. Sent in to bat after England won the toss in the Group B match, West Indies relied on Young's swashbuckling 41-ball 66 to make 267 for seven in their stipulated 50 overs.

Young smashed the English bowlers to all corners of the ground, even as Kevlon Anderson remained not out on 86 off 105 balls. Coming in to bat at number seven, Young hit five boundaries and four sixes in his blazing knock, while Anderson struck six fours and three maximums.

Opener Leonardo Julien made 40 off 57 balls while putting on 47 runs for the first wicket with skipper Kimani Melius (24). Struggling at 138 for five in the 35th over, the duo of Young and Anderson added 101 runs for the sixth wicket to help their team put up a challenging total.

Lewis Goldsworthy was the best bowler for England, returning figures of 2/28 in his quota of 10 overs. In reply at the Diamond Oval, England were reeling at 184 for nine in 43.4 overs when play was stopped due to bad weather.

After his effort with the bat, medium pacer Young came to run through the England line-up, finishing the day with impressive figures of 5/45 in nine overs. England were off to a sedate start with their openers putting on 53 runs in just under 14 overs and then there was a 51-run stand for the third wicket, but they lost the plot after that.

This was West Indies' second win in as many matches, grabbing the top spot in group, as England started their campaign with a loss. In another match, Australia crushed Nigeria by 10 wickets at the Country Club B Field.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi polls: Nitish, Tyagi to be among star campaigners for JD(U)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Janata Dal United spokesperson K C Tyagi will be among the star campaigners for the party ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, the JDU said on Monday. The party released the list of star campaigners on Mo...

Belgium region 'totally opposes' Mercosur trade pact

Brussels, Jan 20 AFP Belgiums southern Wallonia region, which briefly blocked an EU-Canada trade deal in 2016, said Monday it was totally opposed to Europes new trade pact negotiated with South Americas Mercosur grouping. The head of govern...

Prevailing political situation in J-K precarious: PDP

The PDP on Monday termed the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir precarious and said there was a dire need for the party to rededicate itself to peace and development through dialogue and reconciliation as envisioned by its founder Muf...

ISRO successfully completes three orbit-raising manoeuvres of GSAT-30

The ISRO said it has successfully completed the three orbit raising manoeuvres of communication satellite GSAT-30 on Monday, which was launched on January 17 onboard Ariane 5 rocket from French Guiana. The space agency said the cumulative d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020