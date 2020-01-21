Left Menu
Flyers, Penguins to clash before break

  • Updated: 21-01-2020 00:07 IST
  • Created: 21-01-2020 00:07 IST
The Philadelphia Flyers will be looking to continue their home dominance when they host the rival Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. The Flyers, who soundly defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Saturday, will try to enter All-Star Weekend with a 17th home win. Philadelphia is 16-4-4 at home.

Forward James van Riemsdyk snapped a 12-game goal-scoring drought with one goal and two assists against the Kings. It was the second time this season that van Riemsdyk posted a three-point game and the first time since Oct. 26. "When you're not scoring, you've got to make sure you're solid with the other aspects of your game," van Riemsdyk said. "I've been trying to focus on that and do a good job of being strong on the walls, not turning pucks over, being responsible in my own end. Things like that."

On Oct. 29, the Flyers were throttled 7-1 at Pittsburgh, so they'll be looking to avenge that loss as the All-Star break awaits. "These guys, all year long, they've been having to deal with some big-time injuries and they've just been rolling," van Riemsdyk said of the Penguins, according Inquirer.com. "Different guys have been chipping in and stepping up. And now they're getting healthy, too, so we know what kind of challenge that is. One more game before the break, so you want to go into the break feeling good about where you're at with your game and the standings."

With 21-year-old Carter Hart out two-to-three weeks with an abdominal injury, it's unclear whether backup goaltender Brian Elliott or Alex Lyon will start against the Penguins. Elliott made 34 saves in the win over the Kings. The Penguins will be heading into the matchup with positive momentum.

Pittsburgh rallied from a three-goal deficit for the third time this season and stunned the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Sunday. The last time the Penguins rallied from three three-goal deficits in the same season was 2008-09. Bryan Rust recorded the game-winning goal in the third period.

"We've climbed out of holes before," Rust told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "Everybody in the room knew what it took. We just had to elevate our game a little bit. Play a little bit harder. Play a little bit smarter." Sidney Crosby continued his stellar play with a pair of assists. Crosby has three goals and eight total points in four contests after returning from a 28-game absence following core muscle surgery.

The Penguins will try to head into the All-Star break with seven wins in eight games. Goaltender Matt Murray gained a boost of confidence with the come-from-behind win by making 34 saves for his fifth consecutive victory.

The slow start didn't faze Murray or the Penguins. "We didn't say a whole lot," Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said of the 3-0 deficit. "I just didn't feel it was necessary to state the obvious that we didn't have the start that we wanted. I did say that we had a lot of hockey left and we had to respond the right way."

