Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rangers, Islanders clash for 3rd time in nine days

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 02:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 02:08 IST
Rangers, Islanders clash for 3rd time in nine days

The New York Islanders have been an inconsistent bunch since compiling more than half their season points total during a team-record 17-game points streak. The Islanders will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak Tuesday night, when they visit the New York Rangers in the final game for both teams before the All-Star break.

The Islanders enter with 61 points, 32 of which were earned while going 15-0-2 from Oct. 12-Nov. 23. Since then, they have gone 12-12-3. The Islanders are on their second three-game losing streak of the season heading into the third meeting with the Rangers. They lost three straight Dec. 21-27 and then won four of their next six games.

The Islanders' most recent losing streak started with a 3-2 home loss to the Rangers on Thursday, when Derick Brassard's penalty led to Chris Kreider's power-play goal with 25 seconds left. After allowing five goals and blowing a three-goal lead in a 6-4 home loss to Washington on Saturday, the Islanders fell 2-1 in Carolina on Sunday, when Thomas Greiss allowed the game-winning goal to Justin Williams in the eighth round of the shootout.

Anders Lee scored the tying goal late in the second period. Despite the loss, Lee and his teammates left Carolina feeling better about things, especially when compared to Saturday's collapse. "We take a lot of pride in what we do," Lee said. "It was just a sour feeling (Saturday) night that I don't think is going to sit well with anyone. That stunk and we have to come together as a group and individually to rise up out of some adversity like we saw (Saturday). I think we did a great job of that. It's a shootout loss, but we took a step forward."

The Rangers cruised to a 6-2 home win over the Islanders on Jan. 13, when Artemi Panarin collected five points (two goals and three assists). That was part of a five-game home winning streak in which the Rangers outscored opponents 27-12. The Rangers saw their longest home winning streak of the season halted with Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Rangers blew a lead in the third period and fell for the first time in regulation (16-1-2) when leading after the second period.

"Any time you lose at this time of the season, it feels big," Rangers coach David Quinn said after defenseman Brady Skjei scored the only goal. The Rangers also were unable to win three straight games for the second time this season after sweeping last week's home-and-home set with the Islanders. New York surrendered the go-ahead goal to Oliver Bjorkstrand with 27 seconds remaining while slowly completing a line change.

"Pretty much got what we deserved when the night ended," Quinn said. "To give up a three-on-two with 28 seconds to go is just inexcusable. Really bad change, bad (defense) at the wrong time but we were playing with fire for a while. Just disappointing." Igor Shesterkin made his third career start and stopped 29 shots, including 17 in the first two periods. Shesterkin did not start last week against the Islanders but neither did Henrik Lundqvist, who has played twice this month and once since the Rangers called up Shesterkin on Jan. 7.

Alexandar Georgiev stopped 70 of 74 shots in the two games last week against the Islanders, including 22 in the first period Thursday. Georgiev is 4-1 with a 1.40 goals-against average in five career starts against the Islanders and will get the nod Tuesday. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Former Tunisian finance minister named PM-designate

Former finance minister Elyes Fakhfakh was named prime minister-designate by Tunisias president late Monday, and will now face the difficult task of forming a cabinet within a month. Newly elected President Kais Saied on Monday mandated Mr ...

JNU student thrashed by other students for not allowing them to join 'special dinner' at Narmada hostel

A Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU student staying at Narmada hostel in the varsity was on Monday allegedly beaten up by three students, a day after he had purportedly refused to let them have food at the hostel during special dinner. As per...

Motor racing-Alonso a free agent for Indy after McLaren contract ends

Fernando Alonso will be free to drive for whomever he chooses at this years Indianapolis 500 after ending his relationship with McLaren.The Formula One team confirmed on Monday that the double world champions contract had expired at the end...

UPDATE 2-TOM-Huawei CFO Meng arrives in Canada court as U.S. extradition trial kicks off

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou arrived in a Vancouver courtroom on Monday for the start of a trial to decide whether she can be extradited to the United States, as China repeated its call for Canada to release her. The United S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020