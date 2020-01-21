Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mbappe dreams of 'Champions League, Euro 2020 and Olympic treble'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bagnolet
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 11:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 11:12 IST
Mbappe dreams of 'Champions League, Euro 2020 and Olympic treble'

Bagnolet (France), Jan 21 (AFP) Kylian Mbappe says he is dreaming of helping Paris Saint-Germain win a first Champions League trophy this year, as well as leading France to the title at Euro 2020 and the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The 21-year-old PSG and France star, a World Cup winner in 2018, was asked what was on his wish list for the new year while launching his charity in the Paris suburbs on Monday.

"It would be a treble of Champions League, European Championship and Olympic Games. That wouldn't be bad," said Mbappe, with a smile. "That seems unattainable for the time being but I'm going to make sure I fulfil this dream. It would be a proud moment to be able win the first European title for PSG and for our country to keep winning."

Mbappe's charity, "Inspired by KM", was set up to help 98 children -- a nod to his birth year -- between the ages of nine and 16 from various social backgrounds to accomplish "their dreams". Last month, Mbappe put himself forward for the French team at the Tokyo Olympics, while adding he would not want to fight his club over taking part in Japan. "Playing in the Olympics, I don't control everything," he told France Football magazine.

"Of course I want to go, but if my club, which is my employer, doesn't want me to go, I won't force a clash." He said he would hold talks with PSG sporting director Leonardo, who is said to be hesitant to allow Mbappe to play at the Olympics for fears over his fitness.

Euro 2020 will be held across 12 different cities over the continent from June 12 to July 12, with the men's Olympic football tournament scheduled for July 23 to August 8. AFP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

'Hostage justice'? Japan fights back with an internet FAQ

Japan on Tuesday published a list defending how it treats people accused of crimes, the latest move in its struggle to counter accusations of hostage justice after ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosns dramatic escape to Lebanon. The 3,000-word lis...

China's former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei sentenced to 13 years in prison: court (AFP) MRJ

Chinas former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei sentenced to 13 years in prison court AFP MRJ...

Spanish PM to meet head of Catalan separatist government

Madrid, Jan 21 AFP Spains prime minister has said he will meet the head of Catalonias separatist government in early February, although discussion on any independence referendum will be off the table. The meeting will come ahead of negotiat...

UPDATE 2-Australia to screen some China flights, warns new virus difficult to stop

Australia will begin screening passengers arriving from a Chinese city in a bid to stop the spread of a new virus, the countrys chief medical officer said on Tuesday, although authorities warned that an outbreak would be hard to prevent. Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020