Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Tennis-After early Slam defeats, Thiem relieved to be in second round

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 13:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 12:59 IST
UPDATE 1-Tennis-After early Slam defeats, Thiem relieved to be in second round
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

After losing in the first round of the last two Grand Slams, Australian Open fifth seed Dominic Thiem was a relieved man on Tuesday as he cruised into the second round at Melbourne Park with a 6-3 7-5 6-2 win over France's Adrian Mannarino.

The 26-year-old Austrian, who reached the final at Roland Garros last year before his early exits at Wimbledon and Flushing Meadows, said his eighth successive win over the Frenchman was a "step in the right direction". "Each win is nice, because every single player in the main draw is amazing, is a player with a very high level," Thiem told reporters after his win on Margaret Court Arena.

"And as we could see in the last two Slams, every victory is hard work. So I'm happy that I got this one, and I hope that I can keep up the good level." Thiem downplayed his chances in the year's opening Grand Slam but said a coaching change and hard-court victories over Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in November had given him more confidence.

In January, his coaching team was joined by former Austrian world number one Thomas Muster, who Thiem credited with bringing "good intensity" to his practice sessions. "I was playing great in the practice week, but it's something very different coming into the first match with all the pressure, with all the tension in it," Thiem said.

"So I think that today was a very good match and a good step in the right direction." Thiem wobbled midway through the second set when he was broken and allowed Mannarino to level at 4-4, but he recovered quickly and proved strong in the longer rallies, including a 28-shot stunner, to break Mannarino's serve towards the end of the set.

Thiem sealed the victory with his seventh ace after two hours and 21 minutes to set up a meeting with either Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas or Australian wildcard Alex Bolt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

DAVOS-Greta Thunberg calls on world leaders to listen to young activists

Greta Thunberg, who has inspired a new generation of activists to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos this year, urged world leaders to listen to young people on Tuesday.Im not a person that can complain about not being heard, she said...

FOREX-Yuan tumbles, yen rallies as spread of China virus unnerves markets

Chinas yuan tumbled on Tuesday, pulling away from six-month highs against the dollar, while the yen rallied as the spread of a pneumonia-like virus in China sparked a sudden bout of risk aversion and rattled world markets.China reported a f...

France to shut down 14 nuclear reactors by 2035 - document

France plans to shut down 14 nuclear reactors by 2035, starting with two at Fessenheim this year, according to French governments public consultation document on energy policy.The French government could also ask EDF to shut down two reacto...

UPDATE 1-South African Airways cancels 'a few domestic flights' -spokesman

South African Airways SAA has cancelled a few domestic flights, the state airlines spokesman Tlali Tlali said on Tuesday, adding that a statement would be issued shortly.SAA is running short of cash after the government failed to provide 2 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020