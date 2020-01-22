Left Menu
We are expecting good results in 2024, 2028 Olympics: SAI DG

  PTI
  • |
  Guwahati
  • |
  Updated: 22-01-2020 14:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 14:34 IST
Sports Authority of India (SAI) director general Sandip Pradhan on Wednesday said they are "expecting good results" from the country's athletes at the 2024 and 2028 Olympics. The top official said the Khelo India talent development scheme has helped.

"With the advent of the Khelo India scheme, we are expecting good results in 2024 and 2028 Olympics. We have declared 20 centres as national centre of excellence in India," Pradhan said. "The athletes, who perform well at the Khelo India Youth Games, will be given admission in the centres which have been declared as national centre of excellence," he added.

The DG also said that he is extremely happy with the way the third Khelo India Youth Games has been organised. "I am extremely happy with the way the Khelo India Youth Games has been organised in Guwahati. It's great to see the interest shown by the Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal and the entire team, of course, supported by the Sports Authority of India officers and the National Sports Federation," said Pradhan.

Pradhan lauded the facilities utilised in the event and was full of praise for the athletes, who took part. "All the facilities used for the tournament have been at the international level and the competition has achieved the objective for which the Khelo India Youth Games was conceived.

"The quality of talent in sports has gone up considerably. It's great to see the rise of talent from rural areas. We have created a platform for all athletes to showcase their talent," said Pradhan. Through the Khelo India Games, SAI is trying to create international exposure in India for the upcoming athletes.

"Our objective is to take the Khelo India Youth Games as close as possible to the international multi-disciplinary competitions so that when our athletes go abroad for tournaments, they should not experience any wow factor. We have to create international exposure in India," said Pradhan. While the Khelo India Youth Games has unearthed many talented athletes, the ministry of sports has planned to host another tournament for athletes of a higher age group.

"The government has decided to conduct the Khelo India University Games, which will begin on February 22 in Bhubaneswar so our immediate challenge is to roll out that tournament. "Essentially, we want to host two tournaments - one at a youth level and the other at a university level," said Pradhan.

