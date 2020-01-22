Left Menu
Khelo India Youth Games conclude with colourful closing ceremony, Maharashtra champions

  • Guwahati
  Updated: 22-01-2020 20:20 IST
The third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games came to a close on Wednesday with a glitzy ceremony, with Maharashtra being adjudged as the champion team with 256 medals, including 78 gold. During the 13-day sporting extravaganza, Maharashtra won its second Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) trophy in a row by grabbing 78 gold, 77 silver, and 101 bronze medals.

Haryana came second with 200 medals (68 gold, 60 silver, 72 bronze), followed by Delhi at third with 122 medals (39 gold, 36 silver, 47 bronze). "You made us proud. You made Guwahati and Assam famous in the world map by coming and joining the Khelo India Youth Games. I thank you from the core of my heart," Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said during the closing ceremony.

"Our target is the Olympic podium. We want to achieve a maximum number of medals in Olympics and that is the aim of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added. Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said his government is continuously working to make the state the sports capital of the country.

"We have been developing infrastructure in the field of sports. Assam government is developing 52 new stadiums across the state at an expenditure of Rs 520 crore," he informed. Along with the Assam ministers, Union Minister of State for Food Processing Rameswar Teli was also present during the closing ceremony, marked by a spectacular performance by Chinese Wushu martial artists.

Close to 6,800 athletes from 37 states and union territories competed across 20 sports disciplines in Khelo India Youth Games, which began on January 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

