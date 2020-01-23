Walker's Hall of Fame plaque to feature Rockies cap

Larry Walker's plaque in the Baseball Hall of Fame will include a Colorado Rockies hat rather than one from the Montreal Expos. The longtime outfielder and first baseman was elected to the Hall of Fame on Tuesday along with New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter. Unlike Jeter, who spent his entire career with one team, Walker divided his time between the Rockies (1,170 games), Expos (674 games) and St. Louis Cardinals (144 games).

Most observers expected Walker's plaque to feature a Rockies cap, but it was not a sure thing. He was born in British Columbia and started his career in Montreal. As an Expo, he slugged 99 home runs, earned his first All-Star selection and won a pair of Gold Gloves from 1989-94. "It's a hard decision, being a Canadian," Walker said to reporters.

But Walker enjoyed his best success with the Rockies. He hit .334 with 258 homers, 848 RBIs and 126 stolen bases during his time in Colorado from 1995-2004. He was named to four All-Star Games, earned five Gold Gloves and won the 1997 National League MVP award during that span. Walker will be the first player whose plaque has a Rockies cap. Longtime teammate Todd Helton was on this year's Hall of Fame ballot but did not receive enough votes for induction, though he will return to the ballot next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.