Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irving's 45 get Nets past Pistons in OT

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Detroit
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 08:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 08:30 IST
Irving's 45 get Nets past Pistons in OT
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Kyrie Irving poured in 45 points and the Brooklyn Nets snapped a five-game losing streak by topping the host Detroit Pistons in overtime 121-111 on Saturday. Irving's output was his highest since scoring 50 points against Minnesota in October during his Nets debut. He added seven assists and six rebounds. Jarrett Allen had 20 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks and Joe Harris tossed in 16 points for Brooklyn.

Derrick Rose led Detroit with 27 points and six assists. Rose has 12 consecutive games of 20 points or more, the longest streak of his career. Detroit center Andre Drummond, who missed the previous two games after taking an elbow to the mouth at Washington on Monday, supplied 20 points and 21 rebounds. Svi Mykhailiuk contributed 19 points and Bruce Brown added 17 points with five assists.

Brooklyn scored the first six points of overtime, including four Irving free throws. Harris hit a 3-pointer with 2:40 remaining to make it 115-108. Allen followed with a lob dunk off a pass from Irving that effectively put the game away. Drummond reached a double-double before the first quarter ended. He finished the first half with 14 points and 12 rebounds as the Pistons raced to a 60-50 lead.

Irving scored 15 of the Nets' first 17 points in the third quarter. Brooklyn carried an 80-77 lead into the fourth. The Pistons scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter, capped by a Rose three-point play.

Irving made a jumper with 3:00 remaining to cut the Pistons' lead to one at 100-99. He tossed in a layup on Brooklyn's next possession for a one-point lead. Allen scored on the fast break with 1:50 left for a three-point advantage. The Pistons came back to tie it with a minute to go at 104-104 on a Langston Galloway layup.

A goaltending call against Drummond on a tip try by Wilson Chandler put the Nets back in front. Rose committed a turnover but Irving missed a three and Rose raced down for a layup to tie it again with 1.9 seconds left. Brooklyn didn't get a shot off in time, forcing overtime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rockets G Harden (thigh) won't face Nuggets

Houston Rockets star James Harden has been ruled out for Sundays road game against the Denver Nuggets due to a thigh injury. Harden sustained a left thigh contusion when he was hit by Karl-Anthony Towns knee in the third quarter of Fridays ...

UPDATE 5-Libya's Haftar makes push in western Libya

Eastern Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar sought on Sunday to open a new front by moving forces towards the city of Misrata, which is allied to the countrys internationally recognised government, officials and residents said. In anot...

UPDATE 2-Trump to meet with Netanyahu and Gantz as he readies Mideast peace plan

U.S. President Donald Trump will hold back-to-back meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz on Monday as he prepares to release his long-delayed Middle East peace plan. Trump will mee...

UPDATE 2-Five die in California helicopter crash 5; TMZ says Kobe Bryant was killed

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, TMZ reported without citing a source.TMZ said Bryant was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020