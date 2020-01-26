Irving's 45 get Nets past Pistons in OT

Kyrie Irving poured in 45 points and the Brooklyn Nets snapped a five-game losing streak by topping the host Detroit Pistons in overtime 121-111 on Saturday. Irving's output was his highest since scoring 50 points against Minnesota in October during his Nets debut. He added seven assists and six rebounds. Jarrett Allen had 20 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks and Joe Harris tossed in 16 points for Brooklyn.

Derrick Rose led Detroit with 27 points and six assists. Rose has 12 consecutive games of 20 points or more, the longest streak of his career. Detroit center Andre Drummond, who missed the previous two games after taking an elbow to the mouth at Washington on Monday, supplied 20 points and 21 rebounds. Svi Mykhailiuk contributed 19 points and Bruce Brown added 17 points with five assists.

Brooklyn scored the first six points of overtime, including four Irving free throws. Harris hit a 3-pointer with 2:40 remaining to make it 115-108. Allen followed with a lob dunk off a pass from Irving that effectively put the game away. Drummond reached a double-double before the first quarter ended. He finished the first half with 14 points and 12 rebounds as the Pistons raced to a 60-50 lead.

Irving scored 15 of the Nets' first 17 points in the third quarter. Brooklyn carried an 80-77 lead into the fourth. The Pistons scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter, capped by a Rose three-point play.

Irving made a jumper with 3:00 remaining to cut the Pistons' lead to one at 100-99. He tossed in a layup on Brooklyn's next possession for a one-point lead. Allen scored on the fast break with 1:50 left for a three-point advantage. The Pistons came back to tie it with a minute to go at 104-104 on a Langston Galloway layup.

A goaltending call against Drummond on a tip try by Wilson Chandler put the Nets back in front. Rose committed a turnover but Irving missed a three and Rose raced down for a layup to tie it again with 1.9 seconds left. Brooklyn didn't get a shot off in time, forcing overtime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.