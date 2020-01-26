Left Menu
India chase modest 133-run for 2-0 lead as bowlers trouble NZ batsmen on slow track

  • Auckland
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 14:21 IST
  • Created: 26-01-2020 14:20 IST
(Representative Image)

Exploiting a slow track, Indian bowlers struck intermittently to restrict New Zealand to a modest 132 for five in the second T20 International, here on Sunday. Opting to bat, the Black Caps could not generate enough momentum in the middle overs and finished with a sub-par total.

Martin Guptill top-scored with 33 off 20 balls, while Tim Seifert was unbeaten on 33 not out off 26 balls. Guptill and Colin Munro (26) provided a measured start to New Zealand putting on 48 runs for the first wicket.

Surprisingly, India held back Jasprit Bumrah (1/21) as Shardul Thakur (1/21) and Mohammed Shami (0/22) bowled four overs in the power play. The tactic worked as Thakur got rid of Guptill at end of six overs. India then used the slow nature of the used-wicket to put brakes on the scoring rate. Wickets came at a regular interval as the Black Caps struggled to pull off big shots.

Yuzvendra Chahal (0/33) and Shivam Dube (1/16) combined well after the powerplay, while Ravindra Jadeja was the stand out bowler with figures of 2-18 from four overs. Overall, India also raised their fielding effort barring a surprise drop chance from Virat Kohli late in the innings.

Dube got rid of Munro in the ninth over while Colin de Grandhomme (3) failed to get going once again. Jadeja gleefully accepted his return catch. The hosts were reduced to 81-4 in the 13th over when skipper Kane Williamson (14) became Jadeja's victim, caught in the deep by Chahal.

The wheels had truly come off the New Zealand innings as they were struggling to get the big shots away and squandered their measured start away. Ross Taylor (18), struggling for timing throughout his 24-ball stay was a prime example. Without Seifert's effort, including a four and two sixes, the score wouldn't have achieved any respectability.

Shreyas Iyer walked off the field in the last over after hurting his left knee whilst fielding. India have a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after winning the first T20I by six wickets.

