Bangladesh to take on Zimbabwe in one-off Test

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday announced that the side would be hosting Zimbabwe for a one-off Test later this year. The Test will be played at the Sher-e Bangla Stadium from February 22.

Zimbabwe will be arriving on Feb 15, and then the side will play a two-day practice match from February 18. The visitors will also take on Bangladesh in three ODIs and two T20Is. All three ODIs will be played at Chattogram while the T20Is will take place in Mirpur.

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will play three ODIs, commencing March 1 while the T20I series will start from March 9. Zimbabwe is currently playing a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka while Bangladesh is taking on Pakistan in a three-match T20I series.

Bangladesh has already lost the first two matches against Pakistan in the T20I series. (ANI)

