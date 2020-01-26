Ghosal cruises into finals of Pittsburg Open squash

India's Saurav Ghosal made his way into the final of Pittsburgh Open squash tournament with a hard-fought win over Egypt's Omar Mossad here. Ghosal, seeded second, defeated the fifth seed Eyptian 11-6, 16-18, 11-7, 12-10 in a thrilling one hour 13 minute contest on Saturday.

Ghosal, who is searching for his first World tour win, will now take on top seed Egyptian Fares Dessouky in the summit clash. Earlier, he had beaten Cesar Salazar of Mexico in the semifinal.

