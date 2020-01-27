Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 p.m. ET

Overcast skies and fog reported at the scene of the helicopter crash that killed former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others appear likely to become a key focus of aviation experts investigating the weekend tragedy near Los Angeles. TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

Tennis-Nadal rides out Kyrgios challenge to reach quarter-finals MELBOURNE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal lost his first set of the tournament but rode out a spirited challenge from wholly committed Nick Kyrgios to move into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the 12th time with a 6-3 3-6 7-6 (6) 7-6(4) victory on Monday.

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/ England eight wickets from winning fourth test and series

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - England need eight more wickets to claim an emphatic series victory as South Africa lost both openers in the morning session on Monday at the start of their bid for a two-day vigil at the crease to save the fourth test at The Wanderers. UPCOMING

CRICKET-INDIA/T20 Cricket-From lopping locks to beating boys, India's tomboy twins hit adversity for six

Teenaged, short-haired and admirers of Sachin Tendulkar -- the similarities between Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh do not end there. 28 Jan 00:30 ET / 05:30 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX) Cricket - South Africa v England - Fourth Test

South Africa must score an improbable 466 runs over the last two days of the fourth test if they are to beat England at The Wanderers and level the series. 28 Jan 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-ZWE-LKA/ Cricket - Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka - second test, day one

Zimbabwe will host Sri Lanka in the second test of a two-match series at the Harare Sports Club. 27 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

NFL-FOOTBALL-SUPERBOWL NFL-Super Bowl buildup picks up speed

We continue our coverage of the buildup to Super Bowl LIV. Jan 28

OLYMPICS-2020/DISASTER-DRILL (PIX) (TV) Olympics-Tokyo 2020 organisers hold disaster drill for city's international residents

Tokyo 2020 organisers hold a disaster drill specifically aimed at the Japanese capital's international residents and foreign visitors, ahead of the Olympic Games later this year. 28 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-ARS/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - FA Cup Fourth Round - AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal

FA Cup Fourth Round - AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal 27 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-MUN/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Manchester United news conference

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester City. 28 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-MUN/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester United. 28 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - Australian Open

Action from the quarter-finals at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park. 28 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

