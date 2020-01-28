Left Menu
Top Indian players for fourth leg of HCL-SRFI India Tour

  PTI
  • |
  Jaipur
  • |
  Updated: 28-01-2020 16:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 16:38 IST
Top Indian players for fourth leg of HCL-SRFI India Tour

The fourth leg of the HCL-SRFI India Tour will be held in Jaipur from January 31-February 2 at the Rajasthan Squash Academy here. The HCL-SRFI multi-city PSA Challenger tour aims to host up to 10 tournaments within 12 months across different cities of India .

Three of these tournaments have already been held in the National Capital Region(August), Chennai (October) and in Mumbai (December) last year. The upcoming tournament will witness participation from top Indian and international players from nine countries including Hong Kong, South Korea, Malaysia, Egypt, Japan and Canada.

The top Indians participating in the tournament include Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu, who won the Mumbai HCL-SRFI Championship, marking his return after a serious injury; Sunayna Kuruvilla and Tanvi Khanna. Former national coach and current SRFI secretary general Cyrus Poncha said, "Through the HCL Squash Podium Program, that we co-created with HCL, we are ensuring that players get high quality and sustained experience and exposure that will hold them in good stead as their career progresses.

"The idea behind organising international-level tournaments across India in quick succession is to allow Indian players to quickly learn from their gaps, improve their game and significantly up their international rankings." HCL has been supporting squash in India for over three years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

