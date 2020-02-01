Left Menu
Barcelona signs Trincao; Carrasco heads back to Atlético

  • PTI
  • Barcelona
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 09:56 IST
  • Created: 01-02-2020 09:32 IST
Barcelona signed two young players to join the club after the season and Atlético Madrid announced the return of Yannick Carrasco on Friday, the final day of the transfer window in Spain. Barcelona said it completed deals to bring Portuguese forward Francisco Trincão and Brazilian midfielder Matheus Fernandes into its squad on July 1.

Barcelona said it agreed to pay Portuguese club Braga 31 million euros ($34 million) to acquire the 20-year-old Trincão after the season ends for five years. Since debuting with Braga in December 2018, Trincão has scored three goals in 29 matches. He has played for Portugal's youth teams and helped it win the Under-19 European Championship in 2018 as its top scorer with five.

Barcelona described him as a "talented and quick player with a good left leg" who can play as a winger on either side of the attack. Barcelona said it paid Brazilian club Palmeiras 7 million euros for Matheus, who will play the remainder of this season on loan at Valladolid. He will then sign five seasons for Barcelona.

Atlético will hope to boost its goal production immediately with the return of Carrasco, a Belgium forward who played for the Spanish club from 2015-18 before leaving for China. He returns on a loan deal until the end of the season from Chinese club Dalian Professional.

Carrasco scored 23 goals, including one in the 2016 Champions League final that Atlético lost to Real Madrid. He made 124 appearances in his first stint with Atlético. Villarreal presented striker Paco Alcácer on Friday, a day after securing his move from Borussia Dortmund.

Sevilla also presented midfielder Jesús "Suso" Saénz two days after he joined the club on loan from AC Milan for this season and the next. "I really wanted this to happen," the 26-year-old Suso said.

"We all made a huge effort and I am here, which is what I and my family wanted. I have been away since I was 16 and it is important to come back home." (AP) APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

