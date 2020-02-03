REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2.30 p.m. ET/7.30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

SPORTS TENNIS-AUSOPEN Djokovic puts down Thiem coup to win eighth Australian crown

MELBOURNE - Novak Djokovic endured a fierce challenge to his Melbourne Park reign before overhauling Dominic Thiem 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 in a thriller on Sunday to clinch an eighth Australian Open crown and reclaim the world number one ranking. FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL-AWARDS Campbell wins Walter Payton Man of the Year, Jackson is Most Valuable Player

MIAMI - Jacksonville Jaguars' Calais Campbell took home the Walter Payton Man of the Year prize on Saturday, while the National Football League's Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors went to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL-TICKETS In Miami's crowded social scene, Super Bowl still the hottest ticket in town

MIAMI - Fans hoping to score a ticket to Super Bowl LIV face a steep bill this year, with a seat to the big game still one of the most coveted in all of professional sports. UPCOMING:

SPORTS CRICKET-ODI-ZAF-ENG/

Cricket - England captain Morgan holds press conference ahead of ODI series England captain Eoin Morgan will hold a press conference ahead of the start of the three-match One-Day International series against South Africa at Newlands on Tuesday.

3 Feb 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/ (PIX) (TV)

Football - NFL - Super Bowl LIV - Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers Miami hosts Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

2 Feb 18:30 ET / 23:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Soccer-Talking points from the Premier League weekend Five talking points from the Premier League weekend.

3 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-UDI-INT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Udinese v Inter Milan Udinese host Inter Milan in a Serie A match.

2 Feb 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/

Soccer - Italy - Talking-points from the Serie A weekend Talking-points from the Serie A weekend,

3 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-LVT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Levante FC Barcelona host Levante in La Liga.

2 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/

Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the weekend in La Liga Talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga.

3 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT ODDLY ENOUGH

OLYMPICS-2020/CAPYBARA (PIX) (TV) In hot water: Capybara chill out in hot spring baths Their eyes slide shut as they let the hot water warm their cold bones. They flick their ears in pleasure as the coldness melts away. These are capybara – the largest rodents in the world that are native to South America – having to brave the cold winters of Japan. But the zookeepers have found a way to keep them warm and entertain visitors at the same time – let them sit in hot onsen baths as tourists goggle and take photos of them. Izu Shaboten Zoo is planning an apple onsen bath for the capybara, and will also gift sushi roll-shaped vegetables to the rats in celebration of the Japanese setsubun weekend on February 1st.

Feb 3

